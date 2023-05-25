Dan Bakkedahl Reveals the Truth About His Full Frontal Nudity for Buddy Games

Paramount Pictures finally released a sequel to their hit movie Buddy Games, and things look pretty different this time around. Josh Duhamel returned to direct Buddy Games: Spring Awakening, and most of the cast returned, minus Dax Shepard. Buddy Games: Spring Awakening was released to some pretty decent reviews and did fine at the box office for a film in its particular genre. One of the most memorable things from the first Buddy Games has to be Dan Bakkedahl's nude scene, and now the star is dishing on the full-frontal moment. While speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, Bakkedahl revealed that he actually wore a prosthetic for the big scene.

"Yeah, I was a little disappointed. Trust me, there were 100 people in the room when I was naked in this movie. So, I was still full-frontal for a couple of people. A lot of people decided not to visit the set that day," Bakkedahl revealed. "But, you know what, the first movie? That wasn't my, uh, tackle box and equipment. Anyway, that was a prosthetic because, look, Bakkedahl is Norwegian for biggin. And so they said, "We're going to have to put a prosthetic wiener on this guy or else he's not going to be sympathetic."

Josh Duhamel Reveals Why Dax Shepard Wasn't In Buddy Games Sequel

"It was a get to get him the first time around, and I knew that he's been so busy that there wasn't a chance I was going to get him to come back for the second one," Duhamel recently revealed to ComicBook.com's Chris Killian. "So I just told him 'Listen bro, we just can't pretend you're not there, we've got to do something, so I'm going to kill you off.' He was like, 'Alright, that's fine.' Dax is one of my very good friends and I would have loved to have him, but he's just been -- you know, with the podcast and everything else he does out in the desert with the dune buggies -- the guy just isn't available. So we had to come up with a story around it, and I think that it was actually kind of a blessing, because we needed a way into this one, and as somber as the movie starts, it gives us that base that you need. This movie, with all the shenanigans that happen, it does ultimately have to be about friendship, and brotherhood, and how do you celebrate a fallen brother's life? That's kind of what the whole driving force behind the movie is. As a guy who has very close friends, this is the kind of thing that we'd go do. I mean, not at spring break, but we would take his ashes and go spread them and celebrate him."

What is Buddy Games About?

Ythe official synopsis for the film is described as follows, "Dan Bakkedahl (Veep), Kevin Dillon (Entourage), Josh Duhamel (Transformers Franchise), James Roday Rodriguez (Psych), and Nick Swardson (Grandma's Boy) reunite for the hilariously outrageous sequel to the hit comedy! Faced with their biggest challenge yet, the gang sets out to honor a lost friend only to find themselves in the middle of where it all began – Spring Break – where they learn their old school ways of partying hardly compete with today's generation."

Buddy Games: Spring Awakening is in theaters now, and is set to come to Digital on June 2.

