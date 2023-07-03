DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn Not Attending Comic-Con This Year

James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios and the filmmaker behind the Guardians of the Galaxy and the upcoming Superman: Legacy, is planning to sit out Comic Con International in San Diego this summer. With a Writers Guild of America strike underway and Gunn straddling the management and labor sides of that divide, it makes sense that he might be a little gun shy about appearing in public to promote the upcoming DC Universe slate. Add to that the fact that Gunn's movies aren't starting to hit theaters until 2025, and you have a recipe for a panel that could be a lot of "stay tuned!" type answers.

Gunn's comments came as part of an Instagram where he thanked fans for their support of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, which he said likely just had its final weekend in the top ten at the box office. Fans asked some questions, and as he is wont to do, Gunn picked one or two that he was willing to answer.

"I won't be there this year but probably next," Gunn said of Comic-Con.

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 was in the #10 spot at the box office last weekend, and while it has been retaining its numbers fairly week week to week, it also comes out on digital video on demand platforms this Friday, which means people who want to see it again can buy it, or pay for a premium rental, rather than heading out to the box office.

Recently, Gunn cast the roles of Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane for Superman: Legacy, the first live-action project to come out of his rebooted DC Universe. David Corenswet will play Superman, and Rachel Brosnahan will be Lois. Little else is known about the movie, other than the fact that Gunn will bring his set design, wardrobe, and photography team over from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies. The filmmaker said during an appearance on Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast that, if there is a Lex Luthor, the character will be grounded and will be taken seriously. He also said that they hope to come up with a look for the movie that feels different from anything that's been done with Superman in live action before.

Comic Con International takes place from Thursday, July 20 until Sunday, July 23.