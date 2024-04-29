Tron Ares Reveals The Return of Jeff Bridges in New Set Photo

Jeff Bridges is officially returning to The Grid, as confirmed in a new behind-the-scenes photo of the actor on the set of Disney's TRON: Ares.

Jeff Bridges returns to the grid. #TronAres pic.twitter.com/Ib5tnazwHT — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) April 29, 2024

The TRON: Ares cast was previously confirmed as featuring Jared Leto (Suicide Squad), Greta Lee (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), Evan Peters (X-Men: Days of Future Past), Hasan Minhaj (Haunted Mansion), Jodie Turner-Smith (Star Wars: The Acolyte), Arturo Castro (Narcos), Cameron Monaghan (Gotham), and Gillian Anderson (The X-Files). Fans have been waiting to see if Bridges would be involved; the TRON franchise began with his character, Kevin Flynn, the game designer who wound up trapped in the digital world of "The Grid." after the 1982 original, Disney's 2010 sequel TRON: Legacy followed Kevin's son Sam (Garrett Hedlund), who ventured into The Grid to find his dad, only to find a war brewing between Flynn's AI Clu and the ISOs, naturally-occurring computer algorithms capable of solving world problems. In the end, Flynn was seemingly destroyed stopping Clu, while Sam returned to the real world with a real version of Quorra (Olivia Wilde), the last surviving ISO who Flynn trained as his apprentice.

The ending of TRON: Legacy clearly set the stage for a game-changing threequel, where the worlds of the digital and the "real" would collide. And that seems to be exactly what we are getting.

What Is TRON 3 About?

(Photo: Jared Leto/X)

Producers of TRON Ares include Sean Bailey (TRON: Legacy), Jeffrey Silver (The Little Mermaid), Justin Springer (Oblivion), Emma Ludbrook (Morbius), Leto, and original TRON writer-director Steven Lisberger. Russell Allen (Disney's The Lion King and Snow White re-imaginings) will serve as executive producers.

"TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings.""We want to make sure we have a movie that feels like it meets the ambition of the things that have come before it. So I would love to do it," Producer Justin Springer told ComicBook.com last year. "And I think now the ideas that we've explored in TRON and where you would imagine those ideas evolving to are more relevant than they've ever been. So it feels like the right time ... but we have to get it right. We have to get the story and we have to get the team right. And so there's still stuff to do before we have much to say about the movie."

TRON: Ares has a release date of October 10, 2025.