Disney & Pixar's Carl's Date Trailer Released

Disney and Pixar have released the official trailer for Carl's Date, an upcoming short film set in the world of Up, which features the final voice performance of iconic actor Ed Asner, who passed away in 2021. Asner, who performed in both live action and animated roles for decades, voiced Carl Frederickson in the beloved Pixar film and a number of short films that spun off from it, generally centered on his dog, Dug. The Carl's Date short is kind of a bookend to the first scene of the movie, which featured a mostly-silent montage showing the history of his relationship with his wife Ellie, from their first meeting until her tragic death.

The short will screen ahead of prints of Pixar's Elemental. That movie comes out this Friday, and will compete with Warner Bros.' The Flash at the box office. Both movies are projected to underperform relative to other recent hits like Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Elemental is expected to earn around $40 million in its opening weekend at the domestic box office, one of the all-time lowest openings for a Pixar movie. It's been a rough couple of years for Disney and Pixar animation, and they're looking to bounce back in the near future with Toy Story, Frozen, and Inside Out sequels.

You can see it below.

Here's the official synopsis for the short, which will hit theaters on Friday:

Check out a brand-new trailer celebrating Pixar Animation Studios' "Carl's Date." Opening exclusively in theaters June 16 in front of Disney and Pixar's "Elemental," the all-new short marks a return to the studio's tradition of pairing its feature films with animated shorts on the big screen. Written and directed by Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Bob Peterson and produced by Kim Collins, "Carl's Date" goes home with Carl Fredricksen (voice of Ed Asner) and his lovable talking dog, Dug (voice of Peterson), who were introduced in Pixar's Oscar-winning feature "Up." Moviegoers will catch up with Carl as he reluctantly agrees to go on a date with a lady friend — but admittedly has no idea how dating works these days. Ever the helpful friend, Dug steps in to calm Carl's pre-date jitters and offer some tried-and-true tips for making friends — if you're a dog.