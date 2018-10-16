‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ To Feature A Major Character’s Return

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald has yet to go live, but it seems there’s a bit of info going around for its follow up. After all, a third Fantastic Beasts film has been planned for quite awhile, and it looks like a fan-favorite character will return for the sequel.

Recently, a new report went live regarding Ezra Miller’s schedule, and it slipped on the actor’s role in Fantastic Beasts 3. According to the Variety piece, Miller has had to push back his work on a solo film for the Flash, and it’s because of his work with Harry Potter.

As it stands, the Flash film has delayed its production yet again until late 2019. It was reported Miller would hop onto the project in March 2019 originally, but the star had to shuffle his schedule to make room for Fantastic Beasts 3. The sequel is said to begin production in July 2019, so Miller wants to be sure he isn’t pressed back-to-back with his Flash gig.

At this point, there is no telling how Miller’s role will expand into Fantastic Beasts 3, but the actor is making sure his schedule is very open for the film. The actor is slated to appear in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald as well, and Credence Barebone will be in a very different place than where fans saw him last.

As audiences will remember, Credence left them hanging at the end of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. The wizard seemingly died when his Obscurus combusted during his climatic battle with the MACUSA, Newt Scamander, and Gellert Grindelwald. However, the boy managed to survived as a sliver of his Obscurus survived. By the time the next movie begins, Credence is living in Paris where he’s joined the Circus Arcanus and formed a close relationship with a female maledictus named Nagini.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens November 16 followed by the yet-to-be-named Fantastic Beasts 3 on November 20, 2020.