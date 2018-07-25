New ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ Trailer Released Online

A new trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald has been released online.

The trailer debuted at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend during Warner Bros. Hall H presentation. The trailer showed off several new characters and monsters, including the immortal Nicolas Flamel.

The trailer opens with Dumbledore teaching a Defense Against the Dark Arts class involving the boggart, a creature that manifests as a person’s worst fear. Newt Scamander’s fear manifests as an office desk, a representation of his fear of working in an office for the rest of his life.

The trailer then shows Grindelwald explaining how that magic blooms only in rare souls, but the wizarding world is forced to skulk in the shadows. He explains to a large crowd that the old ways (of hiding) don’t work any longer, an implication that the wizarding world should rise up against the Muggle society. That’s followed by a brief conversation by Jude Law’s Dumbledore, who says that Scamander needs to be the one who moves against Grindelwald

From there, the action picks up considerably. We see most of the returning cast in perilous situations, a glimpse of fantastic creatures including a blue skeletal dragon made of flame, and then a flying carriage battle between Dumbledore and Grindelwald that are propelled by flying thestrals.

The trailer ends with Jacob and Newt meeting the immortal Nicolas Flamel, who looks very old and pale. Flamel explains to Jacob that he’s immortal, and then Jacob accidentally breaks Flamel’s hand while shaking it. “You don’t look a day over 375,” Jacob quips.

The new movie picks up after the first film, with Grindelwald escaping custody and raising followers for a planned overthrow of human society. Newt and his friends from the first film (including Katherine Watson’s Tina, Dan Fogler’s Jacob, and Alison Sudol’s Queenie) must stop Grindelwald’s rise in Europe.

The new movie also brings back Ezra Miller as Credence, a teenager who suppressed his magical powers to the point that he became an Obscurus, a dangerous parasite that was unleashed on New York. Johnny Depp also returns as Grindelwald, a powerful wizard with a complicated relationship with Dumbledore

New cast members include Zoe Kravitz as Leta Lestrange (a former love interest of Newt’s) and Callum Turner as Newt’s brother Theseus. Brontis Jodorowsky will play Nicolas Flamel, who was mentioned in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone as creating and holding a Philospher’s Stone that granted immortality.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will be released on November 16th.