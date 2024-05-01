Mononoke Movie Releases New Trailer: Watch

Horror is a genre that isn't as well-represented in the anime world. There are franchises such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Bleach, Tokyo Ghoul, and Death Note that dip their toes into spooky elements, but straight-up horror stories are few and far between. This summer, Mononoke is set to examine a world of evil spirits by bringing the "Medicine Seller" to the silver screen, with a new trailer continuing to highlight the anime's unique art style.

While this new movie will be returning to the world established in the 2007 anime, it won't see the original voice actor returning. The original voice actor, Takahiro Sakurai, is handing off the baton to voice actor Hirohsi Kamiya. If you're unfamiliar with Kamiya's resume, the actor has had some major roles in the anime sphere including Law in One Piece, Gamma 1 in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and Captain Levi in Attack on Titan. The movie will be brought to life by the studio Twin Engine, who fans might know for its work on series including Zom 100: Bucket List of The Dead, Vinland Saga, and Pokemon: Twilight Wings.

The Mononoke Movie is Coming

At present, the Mononoke anime film will arrive in Japan on July 26th. While there has been no word on the movie making its way to North America, anime continues to be brought over to the West on a steady basis.

If you want to watch Mononoke, you can find the anime streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming services describe the series, "In feudal Japan, evil spirits known as mononoke plague both households and the countryside, leaving a trail of fear in their wake. One mysterious person has the power to slay the mononoke where they stand; he is known only as the Medicine Seller, and he vanquishes the spirits using the power of his Exorcism Sword. However, in order to draw his sword he must first understand the Form, Truth and Reason of the mononoke. Armed with a sharp wit and keen intellect, the Medicine Seller wanders from place to place, striking down the evil spirits in his wake."

Are you hyped for the return of the Medicine Seller later this year? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest on Mononoke and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.