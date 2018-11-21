Ezra Miller Breaks Silence on ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Controversial Plot Twist

The Harry Potter world was taken into some surprising new directions with Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and it sounds like one of the film’s stars is just as surprised as fans are.

Spoilers for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald below!

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ezra Miller discussed the film’s final scene, which adds a surprising twist to the nature of Credence Barebone‘s true identity. As Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) tells Miller’s character, he is a secret lost brother of Albus Dumbledore (played in the film by Jude Law), which makes him the only one capable of defeating him.

The twist certainly has been a whirlwind revelation for fans — but what did Miller think?

“I was shocked, stunned, confused, petrificus totalus with wonder and fascination,” Miller revealed. “And I still have a lot of questions for which I have no answers.”

To an extent, this reveal has gotten the Wizard World fandom in a bit of a tizzy, as there are several larger questions (and potential plot-holes) tied to Credence and Dumbledore being brothers. But as Miller reassured, it probably is all part of J.K. Rowling’s master plan for the series.

“Jo’s really good at that,” Miller said. “She knows the mythology so well and I think she’s into confounding you for a moment and having a fan go, ‘wait that can’t make sense!’ and then showing you how things you thought couldn’t make sense make sense. I think she enjoys people not getting it for a second. She’s done it to us a bunch of times.”

Granted, there is a chance that there’s some other caveat to this Credence reveal, whether it has to do with a link between Ariana Dumbledore’s Obscurial and Credence’s, or some new bit of mythology altogether. But either way, it sounds like Miller’s performance was impacted by this news of his family tree.

“Yes, on a certain, a very, very subtle level,” Miller explained. “This character is changing, going through physical changes in relation to the Obscurial, [with] which we know he has an unusual relationship. So as he changes, there’s an opportunity for me as an actor to look to five of my favorite performances of all time — the people I’ve seen play Albus and Aberforth. Shout out to all those incredible actors, and I’m thrilled to play the game that we’re now blood relations. It’s very fun. And there’s a funny connection to the name Aurelius given [Richard Harris,] one of the actors who played Dumbledore.”

So, now that Credence knows (what seems to be) the truth, can the same be said for his new brother?

“We truly do not know [if Albus knows],” Miller said. “Jude knows. But he won’t tell you.”

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is in theaters now.