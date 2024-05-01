IF Movie Website Lets Fans Create Their Own Imaginary Friends

IF Moive (2024) is going to hit theaters on May 17th, and its probably best for fans to have a very special (read: Imaginary) friend to go see it with!

Paramount Pictures is offering fans the chance to do just that, by launching a new IF marketing promo that lets viewers create their own Imaginary Friends.

The steps are pretty simple, but the results are pretty fun, as viewers' creative potential is only as limited as the scope of their imagination:

1. Draw your imaginary friend

2. You can see it if you believe!

3. Unlock a sweet reward from @BaskinRobbins

Get tickets now to see the movie only in theatres May 17

Enter the #IFMovie Imagination Station at https://t.co/3Br8dJKM1Z!

1. Draw your imaginary friend

2. You can see it if you believe!

3. Unlock a sweet reward from @BaskinRobbins

Get tickets now to see the movie only in theatres May 17 pic.twitter.com/L3JBD6CVJz — IF Movie (@IFmovie) May 1, 2024

What Is IF (2024) About?

From writer and director John Krasinski, IF is about a young girl named Bea, who has been going through a troubling experience in her life, unexpectedly gains the ability to see people's imaginary friends (referred to as "IFs" for short) who have been abandoned by the kids they helped. Bea then discovers that her neighbor, Cal, has the same ability. Together they join forces to reunite the IFs with their former kids.

Starring Ryan Reynolds and directed by Krasinski, the ensemble cast IF features many of the filmmakers' real-life friends, including Steve Carell (The Office) as Blue, Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) as Blossom, and late Oscar winner Louis Gossett Jr. (An Officer and a Gentleman) as Lewis, with Fiona Shaw (the Harry Potter films) and Alan Kim (Minari) among the human cast. IF also features the voices of Emily Blunt, Blake Lively, Matt Damon, George Clooney, Maya Rudolph, Bradley Cooper, Jon Stewart, Sam Rockwell, Sebastian Maniscalco, Awkwafina, Amy Schumer, Richard Jenkins, Keegan Michael Key, Matthew Rhys, Christopher Meloni, and Krasinski as different kinds of IFs.

(Photo: Paramount Pictures)

"I figured I needed to make a movie for my kids. Seeing as though Quiet Place is like PG-40 in our house — they won't see Quiet Place till they're 40 — I figured I should make one for them," Krasinski told EW. "I was so enamored by the world that my kids were going to by themselves. They were off on their own and clearly deep in imagination, whether it was a game, whether it was painting, whether it was doing art, all this stuff. They went into this locked-in place that I wish I could have visited."

IF will be in theaters on May 17th.