Fantastic Four Fan Art Shows Outer Banks Star As the MCU’s Human Torch

Marvel Studios is ramping up their casting efforts on their Fantastic Four reboot and apparently a main focus will be on the role of Susan Storm. We haven't heard anything about John Kraskinski reprising his role as Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic, but the actors recent comments make it seem like he won't be back. Now one fan is pitching an Outer Banks star as a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Fantastic Four. An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Bobby_Art created a new design that shows how Outer Banks' Rudy Pankow as Johnny Storm / Human Torch for the MCU. In the fan art, we see Pankow in the classic Fantastic Four suit with some accents that would translate well into live-action. While the film is rumored to begin filming, the actor isn't in any talks with the studio that we know of as of right now. But we'll keep you updated on any news regarding the casting process for the film.

You can check out the fan art below!

The most recent Marvel Studios project to be released will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters now!

