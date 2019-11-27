Funko’s New Disney Cinderella Figures Include a Pop Rides Pumpkin Carriage

Disney may be in the midst of Frozen 2 mania right now, but the latest Disney Funko Pop figures are all about the classic 1950 animated film Cinderella. The new additions to the Cinderella lineup include the Fairy Godmother, Cinderella wearing a pink dress, and a pumpkin coach Pop Rides.

All three of the new Cinderella Pop figures can be pre-ordered right here with shipping slated for February. On the other hand, if you are looking for Frozen 2 Funko Pops, you’ll find the motherlode right here.

On a related note, this isn’t the first time Funko turned back the Disney clock recently. Last week they unveiled a series of Pop figures based on the 1998 animated film Mula . Presumably, this wave is a warmup for whatever Funko has in store for the live action version of Mulan that hits theaters in March of 2020.

The new Mulan Funko wave includes some premium Pops – namely the Mulan astride her beloved horse Khan Pop Rides figure and the 10-inch Pop Mushu (both are must haves – especially that awesome Rides figure). Standard Pop figures in the lineup include Mulan disguised as Ping, Mushu with his gong, and Li Shang. Pre-orders for all of these figures are live right here with shipping slated for February.

