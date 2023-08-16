Getting LOST: Documentary Releases New Video

The producers of Getting LOST, an upcoming, independent documentary film about the making of and phenomenon around the hit TV series LOST, released a new video, bringing back Dharma Iinitiative scientist Pierre Chang (François Chau) back to help launch its crowdfunding campaign on IndieGoGo. You can see the video, in which Chau reprises his role as the mysterious Chang and encourages audiences to check out Getting LOST, above. A full description of the project, along with a complete list of perks, is available on the indiegogo page, which launched its campaign yesterday and has already earned more than $37,000 of its $42,000 goal.

The film comes from director Taylor Morden, director of The Last Blockbuster, and his studio, Popmotion Pictures (who also produced Morden's documentary Pick It Up! – Ska in the '90s and the comedy short Cooped Up). The Indiegogo page features the first look at footage from the documentary, which includes interviews with many of the cast and crew of the original show. The Indiegogo campaign offers the typical perks of an indie film, such as digital copies and Blu-rays, but it also features some unique LOST items like Mystery Boxes, Prop replicas and even a full scale replica of the famous Dharma computer from the Swan Hatch.

The campaign officially launched on August 15 (with 8, 15, and 23 being three of the infamous LOST numbers) and runs until September 22, the in-universe date of the crash of Oceanic flight 815. The initial goal is set at $42,000 (42 being another LOST number). All that is being done to reinforce the fact that this documentary is being made for LOST fans by LOST fans.

"It's been an incredible journey making this documentary and we're really only about half-way through," Morden said in a statement. "I hope the fans of the show will help get us to the finish line! LOST fans are a special breed, so I have high hopes."

"We stand with the WGA and SAG," added producer Ralph D. Apel. "In the current landscape of Hollywood, it's more important than ever to lean into the world of fully independent projects like this one."

Getting LOST will cover the global phenomenon that changed television forever as well as the devoted fan base that celebrates the show to this day. The film will cover the history of the show, the fan base, as well as the legacy of LOST, including the recent revelations of the toxic work environment in the writers room that were reported in Maureen Ryan's book Burn it Down.

The film will be a collection of brand new interviews with the cast, crew and fan community, as well as an enormous amount of archival footage -- including over 100 hours of footage from an unfinished LOST documentary that was abandoned in 2010.

The film is being produced by Ralph D. Apel, Emily Claire, Jo Garfien and Taylor Morden and is slated for release in 2024, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the crash of flight 815.