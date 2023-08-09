Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Says He Planned to Fight Marvel Over "F-Bomb"

Marvel Studios has been having a rough go of it since the release of Avengers: Endgame, with a bunch of their projects receiving a negative reception or not doing well at the box office. Films like Eternals, Thor: Love and Thunder, and even Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are all the lowest-rated Marvel Cinematic Universe films ever. Even their most recent Disney+ series, Secret Invasion, received some of the worst reviews ever for the studio, and it kind of proves that Marvel fatigue is real. But then you have films like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which released earlier this summer and had a tremendous run at the box office, not leaving the top ten list for weeks until it was finally released on digital download. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 features a lot of emotional beats, which are all in part due to director and writer James Gunn. Gunn finally included Rocket Raccoon's backstory in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and that was what the film was primarily about. The film even included something that has never been done before in the MCU: an F-bomb. Gunn took to social media to reveal that while Marvel Studios didn't stop him from including the word, he was ready to fight them over it.

James Gunn Was Ready to Fight Marvel Over Vol. 3's F-Bomb

A fan asked Gunn on Threads about the F-bomb situation and the director politely responded. "Were you surprised that Marvel didn't give Samuel L Jackson the first Fuck? If Marvel asked to concede the Fuck to Jackson in a future movie, would you have pushed back? Or would you have literally given a f**k?"To which Gunn responded. "Marvel didn't give anyone the first f**k. I took it. If they had pushed back I would have fought it tooth and nail but they were cool and did not."

What was Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 about?

Marvel Studios describes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as follows, "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians".

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has an all-star cast that includes Chris Pratt as Star-Lord/Peter Quill, Saldaña as Gamora, Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket and Sean Gunn (brother of director James Gunn) as Kraglin Obfonteri. New cast members include Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is available on 4K Blu-Ray, DVD, digital download and is exclusively streaming on Disney+. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on the future of the MCU and James Gunn's next big project, Superman: Legacy, as we learn it!

