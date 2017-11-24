‘Harry Potter’ Film Collections Hit All-Time Low Prices

If you still don't own the entire Harry Potter saga on Blu-ray, there has never been a better time to remedy that. For Black Friday, the prices on big Harry Potter film collections have been reduced to all-time lows on Amazon that are borderline absurd. This includes the 31-disk Hogwarts collection motherlode. Here's the breakdown:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

• Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection Blu-ray: $29.99 - 70% off

• Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection DVD: $23.99 - 70% off

• Harry Potter Hogwarts Collection: $85.99 - 66% off

If you've made the 4K upgrade, there are still deals to be had. You can get the 8-film collection in 4K Ultra HD for $144.74, which is 19% off the list price.

If you want EVEN MORE ridiculous Blu-ray deals, check out this list. The prices have been raised slightly in some cases since the sale went live yesterday, but it still contains gems like Fantastic Beasts for $6, Wonder Woman for $9, and Batman v Superman for $4.