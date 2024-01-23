Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Max in February 2024

February is just around the corner, and Max is preparing for the month ahead by letting subscribers know exactly what's in store. On Tuesday, Max released its monthly newsletter, unveiling the complete list of movies and TV shows that are being added to its lineup throughout the month of February.

True Detective: Night Country will be airing its final three episodes throughout the month of February. The penultimate episode is set to go up against the Super Bowl on February 11th, with the finale arriving on February 18th.

HBO and Max have a couple of other big original shows arriving in February, all of which will be available on Max. The sophomore seasons of Clone High and Tokyo Vice are set to debut next month, along with the 12th and final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

You can check out the full rundown of Max's February additions below!