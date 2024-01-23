Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Max in February 2024
Curb Your Enthusiasm and Tokyo Vice highlight Max's February additions.
February is just around the corner, and Max is preparing for the month ahead by letting subscribers know exactly what's in store. On Tuesday, Max released its monthly newsletter, unveiling the complete list of movies and TV shows that are being added to its lineup throughout the month of February.
True Detective: Night Country will be airing its final three episodes throughout the month of February. The penultimate episode is set to go up against the Super Bowl on February 11th, with the finale arriving on February 18th.
HBO and Max have a couple of other big original shows arriving in February, all of which will be available on Max. The sophomore seasons of Clone High and Tokyo Vice are set to debut next month, along with the 12th and final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm.
You can check out the full rundown of Max's February additions below!
February 1st
Bad Education
Batman vs. Robin
Batman: Bad Blood
The Bling Ring
Brooklyn
Chasing Flavor (Max Original)
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Citizen Kane
A Clockwork Orange
Clone High, Season 2 (Max Original)
Dying of the Light
Everest
The Family
Friday the 13th (2009)
Full Metal Jacket
A Ghost Story
Godzilla (1998)
Godzilla 2000
Gorky Park
The Lego Movie
Leviathan
Life as We Know It
Menashe
Midsommar
Miss Sharon Jones!
Mona Lisa Smile
Music From Another Room
My Sister's Keeper
The Notebook
Only The Strong
The Peanuts Movie
Rolling Along: Bill Bradley
Save Yourselves!
Se7en
Sex and the City (Movie)
Shorts
Son of Batman
Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine
Stone
The Trust
Tyler Perry's Meet The Browns
Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys
Up In the Air
The Visit
Wedding Crashers
February 2nd
Care Bears: The Quest for the Rainbow Stone
Dicks: The Musical
Serving the Hamptons, Season 2
February 3rd
Puppy Bowl Presents: 20 Years of Puppies (Animal Planet)
The Redemption Project (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)
February 4th
Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 12 (HBO Original)
The Redemption Project (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)
February 8th
They Called Him Mostly Harmless (Max Original)
Tokyo Vice, Season 2 (Max Original)
February 10th
The Accidental Influencer (Max Original)
Artfully Designed, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)
Race for the White House (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)
February 11th
Ninja Kamui (Adult Swim)
Puppy Bowl XX Pregame Show (Animal Planet)
Puppy Bowl XX (Animal Planet)
Watergate: Blueprint for a Scandal (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)
February 18th
Evil Lives Here, Season 8B (ID)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 11 (HBO Original)
Naked and Afraid, Season 17 (Discovery Channel)
Tournament of Champions, Season 5 (Food Network)
February 27th
God Save Texas: Hometown Prison (HBO Original)
God Save Texas: The Price of Oil (HBO Original)
God Save Texas: La Frontera (HBO Original)
The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: Yachts and the Super Rich (CNN Original)
February 29th
Murder Under the Friday Night Lights, Season 3 (ID)
Vlad & Niki, Season 2D