The Rock Releases New ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Teaser

Fast and the Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw has delighted the Internet since its first trailers began to debut late last year, and it looks like fans won’t have to wait too long to see more.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who plays Luke Hobbs in the film, recently took to Twitter to share a brief teaser from the footage, which shows a car being turned on and then powering up. You can check it out below.

In 3 days the new @HobbsAndShaw trailer drops. I think you’re gonna like it..k, bye. pic.twitter.com/R0nl4cqqRM — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 15, 2019

While the teaser might not show too much, it does set the vibe for what fans can expect from the spinoff film — and teases that an official trailer is just three days away.

Hobbs and Shaw will follow Hobbs reluctantly partnering up with Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), as they are tasked with fighting a genetically-enhanced international terrorist named Brixton Lore (Idris Elba).

“We want to create something that was special,” Johnson said during the film’s recent CinemaCon panel. “But the bottom line is we wanted to make something that is fun… [We] paid homage to the value systems that have made Fast & Furious such a juggernaut and powerhouse and that’s family. We really lean into it in this movie.”

“The whole thing has been such a laugh,” Statham explained in an interview late last year. “There’s so many great elements to this that has made it become what it has. The director I’ve known for years from the days that I was trying to get into movies. And Dwayne and I never seem to get up to full speed when we’re doing the Fast movies. We get little tastes of some of the fun that we can generate together. Now we really get to take all the brakes off and go to town with it.”

“We’re having a ball,” Statham continued. “It’s definitely become much funnier than we intended for it to be, I think. It’s just two guys screwing around, making the most of it, and we’re getting some good stuff. But that will be determined by the audience, I’m sure, whether it’s good or bad. But we feel like we’re doing something great and we’re enjoying it.”

Hobbs & Shaw will debut in theaters on August 2nd.