James Gunn On Adding Anthony Carrigan's Metamorpho to Superman: Legacy

Moments after the announcement that The Flash and Gotham veteran Anthony Carrigan would play Metamorpho in Superman: Legacy, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn took to social media to express his enthusiasm for the casting. Gunn, who wrote and will direct Superman: Legacy, has been commenting on media reports to lend them credibility. Yesterday, the film added Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner. While a lot of attention went to the fact that Gardner will carry over into Lanterns, the planned HBO series about the Green Lantern Corps, the 1-2 punch of Mr. Terrific and Metamorpho raises some questions about the existence of The Terrifics -- a team loosely thought of as DC's version of the Fantastic Four -- in the new movie's universe.

Metamorpho is a former mercenary who was disfigured after contact with a meteor, which also gave him the power to manipulate the chemical makeup of himself and other objects. Mason is generally depicted as wanting nothing more than to give up his powers and the bizarre physical appearance that comes with them.

"I am unbelievably excited for Metamorpho (and this opportunity to work with Anthony Carrigan)," Gunn posted to Threads.

Metamorpho, a strange-looking and reluctant hero, is a character who seems right up Gunn's alley -- but more than that, Gunn has been spotted on social media posting images from The Terrifics, a comic that featured Metamorpho, Mr. Terrific, Plastic Man, and Phantom Girl. During their relatively short run, they fought the Superman villains Bizarro and Parasite, as well as Lobo, an antihero who has often come into conflict with the Man of Steel.

Over the years, besides being a member of The Terrifics, Metamorpho has been a member of the Justice League Europe, the Doom Patrol, the Justice League Task Force, and the Seven Soldiers of Victory. He has had fairly limited interactions with Hawkgirl or Guy Gardner, although when he was on Justice League Europe, Gardner was a member of the Justice League America, and the two teams worked together a few times, including during the "Breakdowns" storyline.

Gunn will direct Superman: Legacy from a script he wrote. The film will feature David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman and Emmy nominee Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. It's set for a July 11, 2025 release.