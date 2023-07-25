James Gunn Has Revealed Guardians of the Galaxy's Big Easter Egg to "Lots of People"

James Gunn has already released four live-action Guardians of the Galaxy projects following the release of this summer's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and fans have still been wondering one thing. That thing just so happens to be when the director will reveal the Guardians of the Galaxy easter egg from the first film that no one has noticed as yet. Gunn has been teasing the easter egg for years, but now that he's finished up his tenure with Marvel Studios and has begun his new role as co-CEO of DC Studios, fans want to know what it was. One fan thought he found out what the easter egg was and asked Gunn in Threads if he was correct, to which the director revealed that he was not. Then another fan decided to ask the filmmaker when he would reveal the easter egg, as fans have been getting it wrong for years, and Gunn's response is pretty interesting.

A curious fan wanted to know if the director ever plans on revealing the secret easter egg from the first Guardians of the Galaxy, so he asked him, "Do you have a time period in mind for when you will finally reveal it like a 20th anniversary of the release date or will you take it to the grave of not found? Are there contingencies?" To which Gunn responded. "I won't take it to the grave because lots of people in my life know it."

You can check out the full interaction on Threads here and a screen grab of Gunn's response below.

(Photo: Threads)

What is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 About?

Marvel Studios has described Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as follows, "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians".

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 features a fan-favorite cast that includes Chris Pratt as Star-Lord/Peter Quill, Saldaña as Gamora, Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket and Sean Gunn (brother of director James Gunn) as Kraglin Obfonteri. New cast members include Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently available for purchase through digital download. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and James Gunn's next big project as we learn it!

What do you think about James Gunn's comments? Do you wish the director would reveal the Guardians of the Galaxy easter egg already? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!