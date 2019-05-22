Viral Tweet About Keanu Reeves Buying Ice Cream Will Melt Your Heart

With the recent release of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, a whole new era of conversation has popped up surrounding the franchise’s star, Keanu Reeves. While the actor might be known for playing an array of action heroes on the big screen, a newly-surfaced anecdote has been the latest example of the actor’s more sensitive size. Twitter user @James_Dator recently told a story of when the movie theater he worked at was visited by Reeves, and the exchange that ensued.

I’m working the box office, bored as hell and suddenly this dude walks up in jeans, a leather jacket and a horse riding helmet. A full ass, weird equestrian looking helmet. It takes me a solid 30 seconds to ignore the helmet and realize it’s Keanu Reeves — James Dator (@James_Dator) May 17, 2019

“I don’t work here,” Keanu says. Seemingly confused by my offer. I’m flustered and just charge him the normal price. Kicking myself after for not getting his autograph — James Dator (@James_Dator) May 17, 2019

“I realized you probably wanted my autograph,” he says. “So I signed this.” He hands me a receipt from the concessions stand that he signed on the back. He then casually throws an ice cream cone in the trash can and sees his movie — James Dator (@James_Dator) May 17, 2019

I realize later that he bought an ice cream cone he didn’t want, just to get receipt paper so he could scribble his autograph for a 16-year-old idiot. — James Dator (@James_Dator) May 17, 2019

After initially getting star struck by Reeves’ arrival, Dator offered to let the actor use his employee discount to see From Hell, which would have required him to sign a sheet a paper. Reeves politely declined, only to revisit Dator two minutes later, offering a receipt from the concessions stand that he had autographed. As Dator realized, Reeves appeared to buy something from the concession stand – an ice cream cone, which he then threw away – in order to have a piece of paper to sign for him.

Dator’s anecdote, which has since gone viral since he shared it last week, is just one example of Reeves’ delightful demeanor, with similar threads showcasing his habits at bookstores and his recipe for homemade popcorn. All in all, they prove that Reeves is just as – if not more – awesome offscreen as he is onscreen.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is now in theaters.