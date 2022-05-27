John Wick 4 Adds Clancy Brown

✖

The cast for John Wick: Chapter 4 continues to grow with each passing day. Even though the ensemble was already packed with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, the latest gun-fu feature has now added Clancy Brown to its roster. Brown joins an extensive call sheet that includes KEanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, and Ian McShane.

John Wick helmer Chad Stahelski confirmed the news himself with Deadline. “I have been a fan of Clancy Brown’s since I can remember," the filmmaker told the trade. "To have him be a part of this project is an honor. He will make a perfect addition to the World of John Wick!”

Brown's next work is Showtime's Dexter New Blood, where he stars as the revival's primary antagonist opposite Michael C. Hall. After that, he'll appear in Last Looks alongside Morena Baccarin, Mel Gibson, and Charlie Hunnam. Around these parts, he might be best known for lending his voice to several fan-favorite characters including Mr. Krabs on SpongeBob SquarePants and Surtur in Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok.

Stahelski is directing his fourth Wick flick from a script written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. The film is actively filming in France, Germany, and Japan. Chapter 4 also marks the first time franchise creator Derek Kolstad isn't going to be involved in the franchise.

"I'm actually not involved in four and five," Kolstad previously explained to Collider. "No. At a certain stage of the studio will tell you, your creation is graduated, and you wish it well. I'm still close with Chad [Stahelski], still close with Dave [Leitch], and I don't know what's going to happen, but I'm excited to see."

John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently set to enter theaters on May 27, 2022 while The Continental has yet to set a release date.

Cover photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic