‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’ Fans React to New Trailer

Keanu Reeves is back as the lethal John Wick in his third film reprising the role John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. The newest trailer gives us glimpses of several brutal but amazing fight sequences, where Wick disposes of his opposition in a myriad of ways. From pure fisticuffs to throwing stars, knives, and swords, Wick will use whatever is at his disposal. That said, from the trailer we also know that there will be plenty of guns in his arsenal, and he’s going to make the most of them to survive the $14 million dollar bounty on his head.

As you might expect fans are taking their reactions to social media, and overall the trailer seems to be drawing quite a positive response. In fact, most of the negative response is really tied to the lack of one actor in the trailer, that being Jason Mantzoukas, who has appeared in a poster for the film but as of yet not in any footage.

Hopefully, that gets rectified soon, but in the meantime at least we have this awesome trailer.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is directed by Chad Stahelski and stars Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon, Lance Reddick, Saïd Taghmaoui, Jerome Flynn, Jason Mantzoukas, Tobias Segal, Boban Marjanovic, with Anjelica Huston, and Ian McShane.

You can check out the official description for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum below.

“In this third installment of the adrenaline-fueled action franchise, super-assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) returns with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail. After killing a member of the shadowy international assassin’s guild, the High Table, John Wick is excommunicado, but the world’s most ruthless hit men and women await his every turn.”

A Jellyfish

The action sequences are a big draw for John Wick fans, including one in particular that reminds one fan of James Bond.

John Wick 3 has a fight sequence that’s clearly inspired visually by the jellyfish scene in Skyfall and I am SO READY for it. — Mike Eisenberg (@Eisentower30) March 21, 2019

“John Wick 3 has a fight sequence that’s clearly inspired visually by the jellyfish scene in Skyfall and I am SO READY for it.”

Beautiful

Fans are quite impressed with the new trailer for John Wick: Chapter 3, with some describing it as beautiful.

what a beautiful trailer! John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019 Movie) New Trailer – Keanu Reeve… https://t.co/HVQaM0wqEW via @YouTube — Michael Krivicka (@michaelkrivicka) March 21, 2019

“what a beautiful trailer! John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019 Movie) New Trailer – Keanu Reeve… https://youtu.be/pU8-7BX9uxs via @YouTube”

Dog Friendly

Human fans are finding plenty to love in the new trailer but we’re pretty sure that dogs everywhere would also go see if it if they could, and one fan wants to bring their pup with them to the theater.

can i bring my dog to see john wick 3 — catty saw captain marvel (spoiler free!) (@r0se_waters) March 21, 2019

“can i bring my dog to see john wick 3”

So Excited

Other fans just can’t contain their excitement to see John Wick’s latest in the theater.

I’m so freakin excited for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum you don’t even know https://t.co/easRRJPRMh — Heather Leigh (@Heather_Leigh02) March 21, 2019

“‘I’m so freakin excited for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum you don’t even know https://johnwick.movie/posters/2 “

Excellence Expected

There was a lot of excitement to see the newest trailer, but some already expected it to be excellent, and thankfully they weren’t disappointed.

This trailer is a bomb. But then we talk about John Wick 3, so it was to be expected. ?✌ pic.twitter.com/NPL9F3GDYw — Christian Ghiglione (@ChristianGhigl7) March 21, 2019

“This trailer is a bomb. But then we talk about John Wick 3, so it was to be expected. ?✌ “

One Small Flaw

While the overall reaction to the trailer is immensely positive, there is one aspect that many can agree it falls flat on, which is no appearance from Jason Mantzoukas.

Watching my entire Twitter feed unite in joy over the John Wick 3 trailer but also lament the lack of Jason Mantzoukas in it is a beautiful moment. pic.twitter.com/1PpwN06iIP — Kayleigh Donaldson (@Ceilidhann) March 21, 2019

“Watching my entire Twitter feed unite in joy over the John Wick 3 trailer but also lament the lack of Jason Mantzoukas in it is a beautiful moment.”

Bikes and Swords

There were some slick looking fight sequences in the new trailer, but one, in particular, grabbed a lot of attention, that being the one where Wick is fighting thugs on a motorcycle with a sword.

Y’all… There’s a sword fight on motorcycles. #JohnWick3 — t. sterling watson is… (@indoob) March 21, 2019

“Y’all… There’s a sword fight on motorcycles. #JohnWick3”

Percentages

If you loved the first two movies you will likely love the new one, though 90% of one fan’s appreciation for it is all tied to Mantzoukas.

10% of my excitement for John Wick 3 is my love for the first two, the other 90% is my love for Mantzoukas. pic.twitter.com/h9oqApJdic — jacob brinkworth (@JacobBrinkworth) March 21, 2019

“10% of my excitement for John Wick 3 is my love for the first two, the other 90% is my love for Mantzoukas. “

Who Is Complaining?

It seems some are complaining about John Wick having too many action scenes, though that would be like complaining Taco Bell has too many offerings centered around a taco.

I honestly don’t get the complaints of “too many action scenes” in an action movie#JohnWick3 — Sid (@SidKSchrute) March 21, 2019

“I honestly don’t get the complaints of “too many action scenes” in an action movie #JohnWick3″

Not a Fan

One fan isn’t too happy with the film’s villain though, feeling as if it rips it off from Skyfall.

Oof, not a fan of John Wick 3 shamelessly ripping off Skyfall and The Villainess. — Stephen Watson (@WatsonTheScot) March 21, 2019

“Oof, not a fan of John Wick 3 shamelessly ripping off Skyfall and The Villainess.”