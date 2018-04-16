The ‘Jurassic Park’ 25th Anniversary LEGO Set is Available Now

As promised, LEGO released a set within the Jurassic World lineup last night that celebrates the 25th anniversary of Jurassic Park! The 75932 LEGO Jurassic Park Velociraptor Chase is available to order now via the LEGO Shop while supplies last. The 360 piece set includes the following features:

Includes 4 minifigures: Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, Lex Murphy and Tim Murphy, plus a Velociraptor figure.

Features a computer control room with lab, and a kitchen area.

Control room features a computer desk, ladder, telephone, door locking system and smashing window, plus a cold storage unit with dinosaur DNA and embryo storage, and a security camera.

Kitchen area features a jelly dessert, chocolate, spoon, cleaver, hot dog, pots and pans, and an opening cabinet.

Velociraptor features posable limbs, head and snapping jaws.

Also includes a gun stud shooter.

Accessory elements include 8 dinosaur embryos, walkie-talkie, umbrella, wrench and a shaving foam can.

Push the lever to activate the locking door!

Hide the children in the kitchen cabinet to escape the Velociraptor.

This dinosaur set is suitable for ages 6-12.

Measures over 3″ (8cm) high, 11″ (29cm) wide and 8″ (21cm) deep.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, the Jurassic Park set isn’t the only new release LEGO had in store. LEGO also released several sets in the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom lineup. Details and official descriptions for each set are as follows:

75933 T. Rex Transport / 609 pieces / Available from LEGO

Track the Tyrannosaurus Rex in this big-action play set scene inspired by Jurassic World and return it to the transporter, featuring a single-seater truck, detachable container with opening and lockable side panels, and a mobile laboratory unit. This T. rex toy includes 3 minifigures and 2 dinosaur figures.

75931 – Dilophosaurus Outpost Attack /289 pieces / Available from LEGO

Brace the hunters for a fierce Dilophosaurus Outpost Attack in this fun play set inspired by Jurassic World. Step down from the lookout tower and crane, featuring exploding gate and wall functions, crate and baby Dilophosaurus, and use the tranquilizer gun to stop the Dilophosaurus breaking through the fences. This dinosaur set includes 3 minifigures and 2 dinosaur figures.

LEGO BrickHeadz 41614 – Owen & Blue / 234 pieces / Available from LEGO

These LEGO BrickHeadz 41614 Owen & Blue construction characters are fun to build using colorful LEGO bricks that recreate all their iconic details from the blockbuster Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom movie, including a dino trainer, Owen’s tranquilizer gun and velociraptor Blue’s ferocious white teeth. Each character stands on a buildable collector’s baseplate with BrickHeadz logo for easy display in your home, office or anywhere you like.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.