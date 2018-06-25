‘Jurassic World 2’ Ending Explained

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom proves to be a pivotal chapter of the Jurassic Park saga, with some world-changing developments, which are exciting fans about the future of the franchise.

However, there are so many big turns in the final act of Fallen Kingdom that it may be hard to keep track of everything that happens, and what it means for the next chapter of Jurassic World. Read below for the full breakdown of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom‘s ending – which will obviously contain Massive Spoilers!

Truly… A Jurassic World

The biggest development that occurs in Jurassic World 2‘s ending is that the surviving dinosaurs of Isla Nublar are set free to roam all over world.

The final act of Fallen Kingdom takes place at the estate home of Sir Benjamin Lockwood (James Cromwell), John Hammond’s original partner in the Dinosaur resurrection process. Lockwood’s protege, Eli Mills (Rafe Spall), has the surviving dinosaurs brought there under the premise of placing them in the sanctuary that Lockwood has created; however, Eli actually plans to sell the dinos to various powerful businessmen and companies, at an illegal auction. Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) and Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), manage to disrupt the auction, which goes horribly sideways when the new Indominous Rex / Raptor hybrid, the “Indoraptor,” escapes.

After successfully taking out the Indoraptor with help from Blue, Claire and Owen are left with a major choice to make. The dinosaur destruction in the Lockwood facility has released hazardous gas into the dino holding pen, but the only to clear the animals in time is to open the master gate to the Northern California wilderness outside. Doing so would allow the animals to live, but would possibly endanger the entire world; doing nothing would condemn the animals they love to extinction, once again.

Ultimately, Claire and Owen make the hard choice to protect humanity – but it doesn’t matter. Lockwood’s young granddaughter Maisie (Isabella Sermon) hits the release button and sets the dinos free, for reasons all her own (more on that below). As we hear in a voiceover from Ian Malcom (Jeff Goldblum), the genetic experiment that Hammond and Lockwood started is now threatening humanity’s place on earth, as it has truly become a “Jurassic World.”

A post-credits scene drives this fact home, with a pair of Pterodactyls sitting on the Eiffel Tower display in Las Vegas.

Send In The Clones

The other big reveal Jurassic World 2‘s finale is that Maisie Lockwood isn’t Sir Benjamin’s granddaughter at all: she’s in fact a clone, created as replacement for the daughter that Lockwood lost, long ago. There’s little time to dwell on it, as Maisie, Claire and Owen are all running for their lives from the Indoraptor, but it’s an important reveal that fundamentally changes the franchise storyline.

Maisie represents a new phase of John Hammond and Benjamin Lockwood’s genetic research: now instead of simply resurrecting long-dead animals, science has the ability to bring back long-dead human beings, as well. When Maisie learns her true origin, it inspires her to make the choice Claire and Owen wouldn’t, and set her fellow clones free, rather than see them destroyed like some failed experiment.

The final voiceover from Ian Malcolm therefore applies to the real danger: not the dinos in the wild, but the potential danger of what Maisie represents: an even bigger example of man playing god, that could go even more terribly wrong.

Odd Family

In the end, The dinosaurs that were auctioned or set free from the Lockwood Estate – plus some that escaped Isla Nublar – trying to find their place in the modern world. That’s especially true of Blue: after saving Owen from the Indoraptor, Blue proves smart enough to know that Owen’s promise of care could never truly be kept, even if he wants to. Blue chooses her own path and runs off, ending up staking claim over the California hills overlooking a nearby suburb.

Claire and Owen end up also going their own way, with Maisie in tow. It’s uncertain where their odd little family will end up, or how they’ll reconcile what they’ve done to the world – not just releasing the dinosaurs, but also creating Jurassic World, and the intelligent dinosaur threats like Blue and Indominous Rex, which are the blue prints for these new threats the world is now facing.

