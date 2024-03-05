Spider-Man Star Kirsten Dunst Would Return to Superhero Movies, "You Get Paid a Lot of Money"
Spider-Man Trilogy star Kirsten Dunst keeps it real about whether she would return to superhero movies.
Spider-Man Trilogy star Kirsten Dunst isn't opposed to making a return to the superhero movie genre – but she'd totally be in it for the money, and she's not shy about saying so.
Kirsten Dunst was doing an interview with Marie Claire recently, where the conversation ran back through her career path, including all those years spent in the spotlight of the Spider-Man franchise. Dunst (who played Mary Jane Watson) and her co-stars Tobey Maguire (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and James Franco (Harry Osborn) were at the forefront of ushering in the era of superhero blockbusters – but Dunst has been conspicuously absent from pretty much every kind of blockbuster movie there is since she did Spider-Man 3 back in 2007. She's been played quietly suffering and/or complex women in films like Lars von Trier's Melancholia (2011); Leslie Headland's Bachelorette (2012); the African-American biopic Hidden Figures, and even a season of FX's Fargo TV series. All projects that heavily hint at Kirsten Dunst being done with mainstream franchises for good.
Flash-forward to 2024, where there is a clear market for superhero movie nostalgia, now that films like Spider-Man are over 20 years old. Marvel Studios has been quietly but surely tapping former Marvel movie stars to re-appear in character for new Marvel Cinematic Universe projects – including Tobey Maguire, who put on the Spider-Man suit again for Marvel and Sony's event film Spider-Man: No Way Home, helping current MCU Spider-Man Tom Holland and middle-man Spider-Man Andrew Garfield swing the franchise to a $1.9 billion box office following the COVID pandemic.
With Marvel Studios currently in the era of their "Multiverse Saga" story arc, the door has been left wide open for virtually any Marvel movie actor (of any era) to have anything from a cameo to a major role in upcoming MCU films and TV shows. So would Kirsten Dunst take the opportunity to return as Mary Jane – or take on a role in any other superhero movie that might come her way (like James Gunn's DC Studios)?
In a word: Yes," Dunst said, "Because you get paid a lot of money, and I have two children, and I support my mother."
That level of candor is uncommon from a Hollywood star – and social media quickly re-crowned Dunst for it, with fans calling her a "real one" for stating that the financial benefits would outweigh her artistic preferences.
So, it seems that when it comes to getting Kirsten Dunst in a superhero movie again, the ball is sitting in Marvel's (or DC's) court.
Scroll below to check out comic book movie fans praising Dunst for her honesty:
She's A Real One
She’s so real 😭— Matt ✨ (@mattxctrl) March 5, 2024
She’s real for that— 𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕠 〰️ (@MANOMAGlC) March 5, 2024
Certified real, according to Twitter.prevnext
Amazing Spider-Answer
that’s an amazing answer— Craig (@CS11__) March 5, 2024
She is pretty spectacular in interviews.prevnext
GOAT Honesty
This is the most honest answer this question has ever gotten and I respect the hell out of it— RR 🇬🇭 kwame (@Asoegwu_) March 5, 2024
Man, social media users really aren't used to hearing truth anymore...prevnext
Always Be My MJ
This answer was so real, that’s why Kirsten will always be my MJ.
Foreverrrr and a day 😭— PIERRE KING (@heypierreking) March 5, 2024
I miss Kirsten 😢 she was that girl in the late 90s and 2000s I hope she definitely make a comeback in Superhero movies either with @Marvel or @DCOfficial— Drealspoken (@Drealspoken) March 5, 2024
You can just hear the Mariah Carey song playing...prevnext
RESPECT IT.
I respect her honesty 😂— RJ (@ResonantJustice) March 5, 2024
Put that respect on her name!prevnext
The Superhero Hustle
Kirsten Dunst keeps it real about the superhero hustle.— MagicHustler (@MagicHustler_) March 5, 2024
Somewhere, some blogger is now deleting the old title to their book and re-titling it "The Superhero Hustle".prevnext
She's Ready
She's been waiting for that call lol— ValiantReaper (@ValiantReaper) March 5, 2024
If this was Kirsten Dunst's way of "auditioning" by way of requesting a paycheck, it's a pretty baller move. Because it will probably work.prevnext
BRING HER BACK.
We want her back asap— Truly Pete (72%)👽 🔜 Some Rave Eventually (@AStateofPete) March 5, 2024
Oh, it will definitely work.prevnext
Looking At Marvel and DC Like...
March 5, 2024
Ball is in their court.prevnext
DC Get Moving!
DC should take this opportunity and get her— The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) March 5, 2024
They saw what she did for pioneering Marvel movies, and DC Studios is looking to launch a whole new era, so...prev