Marvel Studios Reportedly Skipping Comic-Con at Home

San Diego Comic-Con was given no choice but to cancel the event which would have gathered thousands from around the world into one venue later this month. Instead, the Comic-Con team has put together an @ Home event which is fun because not everyone could have gone to San Diego for the pop culture celebration in the first place but it's just not quite the same. Now, the excitement level for Comic-Con @ Home is taking another hit just before a slate of more than 300 panels is officially announced. Marvel Studios will be foregoing the event and, unsurprisingly, Warner Bros. will also be keeping their slate of DC Comics movies for the DC FanDome event.

"We hear Marvel is sitting on the sidelines, and that Warner Bros.’ feature side of DC will hold their goods for their own virtual fan confab in August," Deadline reports.

Marvel has been silent for months, aside from shifting a few of its release dates around. The same pandemic which forced San Diego Comic-Con to cancel this year also prompted production of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to temporarily halt. The release schedule as a whole was shifted back with the Disney+ shows remaining unclear in regards to when they will debut.

As for DC, this comes as no surprise. Warner Brothers already announced an exciting event to showcase all of the upcoming titles for television and movies. James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, which wrapped production earlier this year, will be on hand, along with The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash, and many of the shows broadcast on the CW.

Comic-Con @ Home is set to take place from July 22 through July 26. The panels for the event are set to officially be announced later this week.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.