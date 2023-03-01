Michael B. Jordan Receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Actor and filmmaker Michael B. Jordan can add Hollywood Walk of Fame star recipient to his knockout resume. On Thursday, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce celebrated Jordan with the 2,751st star in a ceremony attended by his Creed III co-star Jonathan Majors and longtime collaborator Ryan Coogler, who directed the actor in Fruitvale Station, Creed, Black Panther, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Jordan "has become a household name thanks to his many roles on the big screen," said Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez. "To think that this star didn't grow up with dreams of being an actor! Luckily for us, he changed his mind, and now he will be honored with an iconic star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame."

You can watch Jordan's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in the video below.

"I'd seen him work in film and television. Around that time, Red Tails had been in theaters, Chronicle had been out. We knew his work from The Wire, and Friday Night Lights, and Parenthood. But I didn't know what type of person he was," Coogler said of his first collaboration with Jordan in 2015's Fruitvale Station, inspired by the true story of Oscar Grant III. "I wanted to make sure that we had a good chemistry, that we'd be able to work together and relate over the few months of shooting."

After meeting with Jordan, Coogler recalled, "We talked about our families, our hopes, our dreams, why he got into the business. He was talking about books he was trying to option and lessons that he had learned on set from working with [The Wire creator] David Simon and [Friday Night Lights and Parenthood creator] Jason Katims, talked about working with [Red Tails producer] George Lucas and [Chronicle director] Josh Trank. I remember thinking, 'I hope this dude wants to do this movie, because he's going places.'"

Coogler would go on to direct Jordan in Creed, a sequel/spinoff of the Rocky franchise that saw Jordan step into the ring as the son of Carl Weathers' Apollo Creed and the protege of Sylvester Stallone's Rocky Balboa, and Marvel Studios blockbuster Black Panther, in the role of Erik "Killmonger" Stevens. Most recently, Jordan reprised the character for a cameo in Coogler's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Jordan's other credits include All My Children, That Awkward Moment, the 2015 Fantastic Four reboot, Just Mercy, Without Remorse, and the Denzel Washington-directed A Journal for Jordan. The actor makes his feature directorial debut in Creed III, produced by Coogler and starring Jordan opposite Majors as Adonis Creed challenger Damian "Dame" Anderson. Creed III is now playing in theaters.