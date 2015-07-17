Michael Douglas Won’t Wear A Costume In Ant-Man Movie

Michael Douglas is playing Hank Pym in the upcoming Ant-Man movie from Marvel Studios, but fans shouldn't expect him to suit up as Ant-Man. In a new interview with MTV, Douglas revealed, "My costume will be hung up, and Paul [Rudd] will be wearing it in good form."

However, Douglas thinks that Rudd will more than fill out the costume. Douglas said, "Paul Rudd is ripped. He's been training and working out for this picture for a long time. He was so cut, that they had to soften his costume up, with all the built-in six-packs and all of that."

In regards to the Ant-Man script, Douglas didn't have much to say, beyond that he didn't understand it initially.

"No, I couldn't relate to it on any level," said Douglas. "It was…I mean they, it's a whole different way of working, but Marvel's obviously got this incredible track record, but they kind of…everything sticks to the wall. They start with a broad canvas, and they can afford to. Then, they kind of hone it down."

Ant-Man is scheduled to be released in movie theaters on July 17, 2015.