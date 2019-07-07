Movies

Disney’s Mulan: Fans Are Conflicted About No Mushu in First Teaser

The first teaser for Disney’s live-action take on Mulan debuted on Sunday, showcasing how the […]

By

The first teaser for Disney’s live-action take on Mulan debuted on Sunday, showcasing how the iconic tale will be adapted into a new era. While the trailer features a slew of aesthetic callbacks to the original film, the lack of one character, in particular, has earned quite a lot of fervor online.

The teaser features snippets of Mulan’s (Yifei Liu) journey to become China’s greatest warrior after she poses as a man to enter the national army. The original animated film had that journey set in motion in some very specific ways — namely, with the wise-cracking dragon Mushu being instructed to watch over Mulan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rumors around the live-action adaptation have hinted that Mushu won’t translate over to the film directly, with him either potentially appearing as a phoenix, or not at all. In the time since the trailer debuted, fans have had an array of emotions around the lack of the great stone dragon, and haven’t shied away from voicing them online. Some are happy that the film is paving new narrative ground without Mushu, while others feel that their childhood is being tarnished by these new changes. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

Good Point

All The Emotions

Disappointed

Optimistic

Listen, Disney

Take My Money

Makes No Sense

Good Vibes

Conflicted

Tagged:
,

Related Posts