Disney’s Mulan: Fans Are Conflicted About No Mushu in First Teaser

The first teaser for Disney’s live-action take on Mulan debuted on Sunday, showcasing how the iconic tale will be adapted into a new era. While the trailer features a slew of aesthetic callbacks to the original film, the lack of one character, in particular, has earned quite a lot of fervor online.

The teaser features snippets of Mulan’s (Yifei Liu) journey to become China’s greatest warrior after she poses as a man to enter the national army. The original animated film had that journey set in motion in some very specific ways — namely, with the wise-cracking dragon Mushu being instructed to watch over Mulan.

Rumors around the live-action adaptation have hinted that Mushu won’t translate over to the film directly, with him either potentially appearing as a phoenix, or not at all. In the time since the trailer debuted, fans have had an array of emotions around the lack of the great stone dragon, and haven’t shied away from voicing them online. Some are happy that the film is paving new narrative ground without Mushu, while others feel that their childhood is being tarnished by these new changes. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

Good Point

mulan looks fucking sick so can we PLS shut up about mushu now. just rewatch the animated movie if u want to experience the same story again jfc — annie (@fullwhoa) July 7, 2019

All The Emotions

*cries watching the #Mulan trailer*

*listens to I’ll Make A Man Out of You*

*remembers there won’t be musical numbers or Mushu*

*cries some more*

*REMAINS EXCITED FOR THIS MOVIE* — Katie Butts (@GoodyButts) July 7, 2019

Disappointed

No Shang



No music



NO MUSHU



DISHONOR ON YOU, DISHONOR ON YOUR COW! https://t.co/UvO7QJWZfk — Andrea (@_anddreaa_) July 7, 2019

Optimistic

I expected a shitty trailer and this was… something else. Although I’m sad about no Mushu and no songs, I’d rather watch a completely new version of the story (what it seems) than a poor imitation of the animated one, so I’ll give this a chance.#Mulanpic.twitter.com/pqiKWb0JSC — Dishonor on your cow | GFriend AU📌 (@yujubeminebuddy) July 7, 2019

Listen, Disney

Me explaining

To Disney why

Musical numbers

Including “I’ll make

a man out of you”

and the roles of

General Li Shang

and Mushu should

be included in#Mulan: Disney: pic.twitter.com/C1DlhKDepq — BP (@BB21_Account) July 7, 2019

Take My Money

i wanna HATE the Mulan remake but the way she twiddles her sword with her hair flowing in the wind? it looks god tier and I’m so upset that bisexual king Shang isn’t there or Mushu and Cricket but let’s be honest I’ll be spending all my money on that masterpiece #Mulan pic.twitter.com/ouHnDxq18I — se vēdros dāria 𖤐 (@gaywitchbiitch) July 7, 2019

Makes No Sense

So y’all mad that Disney live-action remakes are just shot 4 shot w/ the animated movies but y’all mad that this #Mulan has it own vision from its animated counterpart(no songs & Mushu) pic.twitter.com/rvJdIPUEGf — Mike Mcdonald (@MikeMcdonaldII) July 7, 2019

Good Vibes

mulan definitely looks like a badass… even if I’m sad that the movie won’t have any songs or mushu, this movie looks like it’s going to be a hit!! #Mulan pic.twitter.com/RvV98XNG5R — seni | birthday girl 💖 (@chloesfairchild) July 7, 2019

Conflicted