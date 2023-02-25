Luther: The Fallen Sun Rotten Tomatoes Score Released

Luther: The Fallen Sun has a Rotten Tomatoes rating as people get excited for Idris Elba's big return to the role. On the review aggregator site, the movie sits at 65% on the Tomatometer. Now, that's still fresh, but a number of the takes say that while it's a hoot to see Luther back in his element, this entry might not be totally necessary. That read on Fallen Sun will do little to slow the legions of fans who have been waiting for the follow-up to one of their favorite shows for years now. Elba has been asked about the status of his detective almost every couple of months since those final episodes hit different platforms. Now, the big culmination movie is here and Netflix is hoping for another hit.

Comicbook.com's Spencer Perry gave the new Netflix feature a recommendation. If you're a previous fan of Luther or an Elba die-hard, this one will be hard to pass up. But, even more interestingly Perry also makes the case that Fallen Sun is proof that the actor didn't need a massive franchise like 007 to legitimize any of this work that he's done. Take a look.

"After years of begging for it, the continuation of Idris Elba's hit detective series Luther has finally arrived. Not only does it manage to give us the continued adventures of the character, but Elba is also clearly using this film as a way to address a larger conversation about his career," Perry said. "For years, fans have been putting him into franchise roles in their minds, pining for the day he might suit up and either play James Bond or a superhero like Batman. What Elba proves with Luther: The Fallen Sun, however, is that he doesn't need one of those franchises, not when he has this character that he fully owns. That said, he still manages to use the film's action scenes to confirm that, yes, if asked, he could have done it; he just doesn't need to."

What Is Luther Fallen Sun About?

Here's what Netflix had to say about Elba stepping back into the fan-favorite role: "In Luther: The Fallen Sun — an epic continuation of the award-winning television saga reimagined for the film — a gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Idris Elba) sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary."

Will you be checking out the new Luther movie? Let us know down in the comments!