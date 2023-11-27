Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (November 27th)

The calendar switches from November to December this week, but the calendar isn't the only thing planning to change. Netflix's streaming lineup is going to look a bit different in a few days, as the streamer has big plans for new additions throughout the week. Not only will the arrival of December bring the usual monthly wave of big arrivals, but the final days of November are also packed with exciting new movies and TV shows for subscribers. November 30th will see quite a few major additions to Netflix's lineup. The original film Family Switch will drop on Thursday, along with the holiday episodes of Virgin River and the first season of Obliterated, a new series from the creators of Cobra Kai. The next day is December 1st, and Netflix will be getting a slew of new movies. Those movies include a few DC titles, like Wonder Woman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and The Suicide Squad. You can check out the full lineup of this week's Netflix additions below!

Monday, November 27th Go Dog Go: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Tag and her best friend Scooch love lending a paw to their friends around Pawston, whether it's delivering cookie boxes or hosting the Dogcathalon!

Tuesday, November 28th Comedy Royale (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Hand-picked by Korean comedy icons, five teams of rising comics battle for a chance to host in a Netflix show – delivering nonstop, zany laughter. Love Like a K-Drama (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Four actresses from Japan go to South Korea to audition and act alongside Korean actors for roles in a series of love stories. Will true romance follow? Onmyoji (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

In the gilded enclave of the imperial court, a gifted mystic befriends a brilliant musician, and together they solve cases rising from the demonic realm. Verified Stand-Up -- NETFLIX COMEDY

10 comics. 10 sets. 1 show. Introducing: Verified Stand-Up, a new stand-up comedy series Filmed at Webster Hall in New York City, the series features 10 of the best comedians in the game: Asif Ali, Dulcé Sloan, Gianmarco Soresi, Isiah Kelly, Leslie Liao, Nimesh Patel, Robby Hoffman, Rosebud Baker, Sabrina Wu, and Vanessa Gonzalez. Over the course of two-episodes, discover your new favorite comedian.

Wednesday, November 29th American Symphony -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This shocking docuseries about one of the biggest frauds in modern medical history exposes a thoracic surgeon famous for groundbreaking achievements in the field of regenerative medicine.

Thursday, November 30th The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Mr. Wolf and his crew of animal outlaws realize they'll need to restore the city's Christmas spirit to keep their annual holiday heist afloat. Family Switch -- NETFLIX FILM

Jess and Bill Walker are doing their best to keep their family connected as their children grow older, more independent, and more distant. When a chance encounter with an astrological reader causes the family to wake up to a full body switch, on the morning of the most important day of each of their lives, can the Walkers unite to land a promotion, college interview, record deal and soccer tryout? Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms, Emma Myers and Brady Noon star in this family comedy directed by McG and based on the book "Bedtime For Mommy" by Amy Krouse-Rosenthal. Hard Days (JP) -- NETFLIX FILM

Already running from a mess of problems, a desperate cop thinks he's gotten away with a hit-and-run. But there was a witness, and they've got his number. Obliterated -- NETFLIX SERIES

An elite special forces team must thwart a deadly threat in Las Vegas in this high-octane action-comedy series from the creators of "Cobra Kai." School Spirits: Season 1 Virgin River: Season 5 Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Mel adjusts to a different pace of life, Jack works to grow his business, and the town faces new threats as secrets begin to surface in Virgin River.