Fan-Favorite Comedy Sequel Soars Through Netflix Top 10 Movies
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 has quickly become one of the most popular movies on Netflix.
Sometimes it doesn't take very long for a movie to start catching the attention of subscribers once it's added to Netflix. Hat has been the case over the past few days as a popular comedy sequel from a few years ago has quickly become one of the most-watched movies on the entire service. The film in question is 2016's My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, the sequel to the hit 2002 comedy My Big Fat Greek Wedding.
The second film in the Big Fat Greek Wedding series was just added to Netflix's lineup a couple of days ago, hitting the service on September 16th. Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list shows that in just three days, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 has become the second-most popular film currently on the service.
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 comes in second place on Tuesday's rundown of the Netflix Top 10 Movies, just behind new original rom-com Love at First Sight. Part of the popularity could be chalked up to good timing, as My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 was just released in theaters earlier this month.
You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Love at First Sight
"Two strangers connect on a flight to London, only to be separated by a twist of fate. A reunion seems improbably — but love has a way of defying the odds."
2. My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2
"As Toula and Ian try to liven up their marriage, an old family secret inspires the extended Portokalos clan to put on another wedding."
3. The Wolf of Wall Street
"A stockbroker soars to decadent, drug-fueled highs while trying to elude the FBI as he and his colleagues make untold millions with brazenly shady deals."
4. Woody Woodpecker
"A rascally bird with a distinctive laugh pecks back with a vengeance when his forest habitat is threatened by a slick lawyer building his dream home."
5. Matilda
"Fed up with mistreatment at home and at school, a gifted young girl uses her newly discovered powers to stand up for herself and her fellow classmates."
6. Despicable Me 2
"More gadgets, more minions, more mayhem! As Gru turns his back on his baddie ways to care for his girls, a secret agency recruits him to fight evil."
7. You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
"BFFs Stacy and Lydia are both planning epic bat mitzvahs. But it all unravels when a popular boy — and middle school drama — threaten to ruin everything."
8. Cry Macho
"Washed up and without purpose, an old radio star agrees to retrieve his former boss's young son from Mexico, where the boy lives with his troubled mom."
9. The Boss Baby
"A kid finds himself at the center of a sinister corporate plot when his parents bring home a baby who only talks business when they're not around."
10. Don't Worry Darling
"In a gleaming, picture-perfect experimental community in the desert, a housewife's life unravels at the seams when she begins to ask unwelcome questions."