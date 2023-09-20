Fan-Favorite Comedy Sequel Soars Through Netflix Top 10 Movies

Sometimes it doesn't take very long for a movie to start catching the attention of subscribers once it's added to Netflix. Hat has been the case over the past few days as a popular comedy sequel from a few years ago has quickly become one of the most-watched movies on the entire service. The film in question is 2016's My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, the sequel to the hit 2002 comedy My Big Fat Greek Wedding.

The second film in the Big Fat Greek Wedding series was just added to Netflix's lineup a couple of days ago, hitting the service on September 16th. Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list shows that in just three days, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 has become the second-most popular film currently on the service.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 comes in second place on Tuesday's rundown of the Netflix Top 10 Movies, just behind new original rom-com Love at First Sight. Part of the popularity could be chalked up to good timing, as My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 was just released in theaters earlier this month.

You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!