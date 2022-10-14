New Netflix Thriller Conquers Streamer's Top 10 List

Last week, Netflix released a couple of original thrillers for subscribers to enjoy, and it appears as though folks have been doing exactly that. Both of the new exclusive titles from the streaming service have been doing very well on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list over the last week, but one of them has stood out as the cream of the crop. Luckiest Girl Alive sits atop Netflix's charts as the most popular movie on the service.

Luckiest Girl Alive stars Mila Kunis as a writer who sees her life unravel when a true crime documentary starts bringing up forgotten events from her high school days. The film looks to be another original hit for Netflix.

Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Luckiest Girl Alive in the number one spot, beating the likes of Mr. Harrigan's Phone and The Redeem Team. Thursday wasn't Luckiest Girl Alive's first day atop the list, and it surely won't be the last.

You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!