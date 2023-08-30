Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, Max & Other Major Streaming Services in September 2023
Every major streaming service is preparing for quite a few additions throughout the month of September.
September will be here before we know it, which means it's time to look into what the various streaming services have planned for the month ahead. Netflix, Disney+, Max, Paramount+, Peacock, Hulu, and Prime Video all have a horde of new films and TV shows set to arrive on their lineups over the course of September.
With spooky season on the horizon, most services are bringing in some new horror offerings, many of them being added on September 1st. Netflix will be adding all of the Jaws films, while Max adds franchises like Children of the Corn and Friday the 13th. Peacock will be bringing Annabelle, Child's Play, Halloween, and Psycho films to its roster.
Disney+ doesn't have much in the way of horror, but the service will continue releasing new episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka every week throughout the month of September.
You can check out the complete list of new September streaming additions below!
September 1st
NETFLIX
8 Mile
Arrival
Baby Mama
Couples Retreat
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Fences
Field of Dreams
Hacksaw Ridge
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Kung Fu Panda 2
Land of the Lost
Matilda
Miss Congeniality
National Security
One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia
One Piece Episode of East blue – Luffy and His Four Crewmates' Great Adventure
One Piece Episode of Skypiea
One Piece Film: Gold
One Piece Heart of Gold
One Piece: 3D2Y – Overcome Ace's Death! Luffy's Vow to His Friends
Public Enemies
S.W.A.T.: Season 6
Stand by Me
Superbad
U-571
Up in the Air
Vice
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Woody Woodpecker
A Day and a Half (SE) -- NETFLIX FILM
Disenchantment: Part 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Friday Night Plan (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM
Happy Ending (NL) -- NETFLIX FILM
Love is Blind: After the Altar: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
42
A Discovery of Witches, Seasons 1-3 (AMC+)
Aliens in the Attic
Anna
Annabelle
Annabelle: Creation
Annabelle Comes Home
Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Season 1 (AMC+)
Be Kind Rewind
Blade
Blade II
Blade: Trinity
Boyz n the Hood
Bullet To The Head
Carrie (1976)
Carrie (2013)
Cat People
Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice
Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest
Children of the Corn IV: The Gathering
Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror
Children of the Corn 666: Isaac's Return
Children of the Corn: Revelation
A Cinderella Story
Class Action
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Critters
The Curse of La Llorona
Dark Winds, Season 1 (AMC+)
Date Night
Design Defined, Season 1
Doctor Sleep
Drive Me Crazy
Dutch
The Exorcist
Exorcist II: The Heretic
Fast Food Nation
Fear the Walking Dead, Seasons 1-7 (AMC+)
Fire in the Sky
Firestorm
Friday
Friday the 13th (1980)
Friday the 13th Part II
Friday the 13th Part III
Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter
Friday the 13th: A New Beginning
Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood
Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
Gangs of London, Seasons 1-2 (AMC+)
Gangs of New York
Georgia Rule
The Ghost and the Darkness
Heartburn
It
It: Chapter Two
Juice
Just Like Heaven
Killing Eve, Seasons 1-4 (AMC+)
Little Shop of Horrors
The Mask
MI-5
Millennium
Mommie Dearest
Ordinary Love
Out of the Furnace
Philomena
Post Grad
The Rage: Carrie 2
Restoring Galveston, Season 4B
Ride with Norman Reedus, Seasons 1-5 (AMC+)
The Roads Not Taken
Sabrina
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
She's Funny That Way
Six Days, Seven Nights
Snitch
Source Code
Spy
Sunset Strip
Tears of the Sun
THX 1138
Time After Time
Unfaithfully Yours
XXX
XXX: State of the Union
PARAMOUNT+
10 Cloverfield Lane
54
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Abandon
Afflicted
American Gigolo
American History X
American Hustle
Amores Perros
An Unfinished Life
Angel Heart
Annihilation
Arrival
Asylum
Baby Boom
Bad News Bears
Beastly
Below
Beneath
Blazing Saddles
Bless the Child
Blue Chips
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2
Breakdown
Captive State
Carriers
Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin'
Children of a Lesser God
Cocktail
Curandero
Cursed
Days of Thunder
Death On the Nile (1978)
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
Dragonslayer
Eddie Murphy: Raw
El Norte
Elf
Event Horizon
Forrest Gump
Fresh
Frida
Ghost Team One
God's Petting You
Good Mourning
Hamlet (2000)
Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters
Hard Candy
Hecho en México
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Hugo
I Married a Monster from Outer Space
In Too Deep
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated
Jeff, Who Lives at Home
Ladybugs
Let's Scare Jessica to Death
Like Water for Chocolate
Long Shot
Married to the Mob
Memories of Me
Mimic
Mimic 2
Mimic 3: Sentinel
Mother!
Murder on the Orient Express (1974)
Nacho Libre
Nick of Time
On the Edge
Overlord
Perfume: The Story of a Murderer
Phantoms
Primal Fear
Prophecy
River's Edge
Road House
Road to Perdition
Schindler's List
Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse
Seven Psychopaths
Sherlock Gnomes
Some Kind of Hero
Stand and Deliver
Stardust
Striptease
Summer Rental
Super 8
Surviving Christmas
Teaching Mrs. Tingle
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Terminator Genisys
The Back-up Plan
The Best Offer
The Big Lebowski
The Blair Witch Project
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Brothers Grimm
The Cutting Edge
The Devil Inside
The Dictator
The Fighting Temptations
The First Wives Club
The Hole
The Hunt for Red October
The Last Exorcism Part II
The Last Samurai
The Longest Yard
The Loved Ones
The Mighty
The Monster Squad
The Prophecy
The Prophecy 3: The Ascent
The Prophecy II
The Prophecy: Forsaken
The Prophecy: Uprising
The Reckoning
The Ruins
The Spiderwick Chronicles
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Three Amigos
The Virgin Suicides
The Woman in Black
The Woods
The Wrath of Becky
The Yards
Thief
To Catch a Thief
Twisted
Up in Smoke
Witchboard II: The Devil's Doorway
World Trade Center
World War Z
World War Z (Extended Domestic Cut)
PEACOCK
3:10 to Yuma (2007)
The 4th Quarter: Legacy
Amityville II: The Possession
Amityville 3-D
The Amityville Harvest
The Amityville Moon
Amityville: The Awakening,
Amityville Uprising
The Bad Guys
Bad Teacher
Ben Is Back
Billy Madison
The Birds
The Bone Collector
Bride of Chucky
Bruce Almighty
Bulletproof
Candyman
Casper
Casper: A Spirited Beginning
Casper's Scare School
Chicken Run
Child's Play 2
Child's Play 3
The Christmas Train
Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant
Conan the Barbarian (2011)
Cult of Chucky
Curse of Chucky
Cut, Color, Murder
Dawn of the Dead (2004)
The Dead Don't Die
Dead Silence
Desperado
Despicable Me 3
A Dog Named Christmas
Dracula (1979)
Duplicity
Easy A
Enchanted Christmas
Erin Brockovich
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
Fallen Angel
The Fault in Our Stars
Frenzy
The Frighteners
The Funhouse
Friday Night Lights
Get Out
Ghostbusters
Ghostbusters II
The Grudge 2
The Grudge 3
Halloween II
Halloween III: Season of the Witch
Halloween (2018)
Happy Death Day 2U
Happy Gilmore
Hollow Man
Hollow Man 2
Hypnotic
I Spy
Insidious: Chapter 3
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Just One Kiss
Karen Kingsbury's The Bridge
Karen Kingsbury's The Bridge Part 2
Land of the Dead
Larry Crowne
The Last Exorcism
Leatherheads
The Legend of Zorro
Life (1999)
Love Happens
Love in the Sun
Machete
Madagascar
Marnie
The Mask of Zorro
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Matrix Resurrections
Mercy
A Midnight Kiss
Monster High: 13 Wishes
Monster High: Freaky Fusion
Monster High: Boo York, Boo York
Monster High: Haunted
Ms. Matched
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
The Mummy
Murder, She Baked: A Deadly Recipe
Murder, She Baked: A Peach Cobbler Mystery
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Notting Hill
November Christmas
The Other Guys
Patient Zero
Penguins of Madagascar
The People Under the Stairs
Pitch Perfect 2
Playing Cupid
The Possession
Prince of Darkness
Psycho (1960)
Psycho II
Psycho III
Psycho (1998)
Pumpkin Pie Wars
The Purge: Anarchy
Rally Road Racers
Remember Sunday
Rudy
The Rundown
Saboteur
Salt
Saw
Saw 2
Saw 3
Saw 4
Saw 5
Saw 6
Saw: The Final Chapter
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
The Scorpion King
A Season for Miracles
The Serpent and the Rainbow
Seed of Chucky
Shadow of a Doubt
Shocker
Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Higher Ground
Silver Bells
The Skeleton Key
Slither
Smokey and the Bandit
South Beach Love
Stranded in Paradise
Taking a Shot at Love
Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight
Tales from the Crypt: Bordello of Blood
Tales From the Hood
Tales From the Hood 2
The Tale of Despereaux
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation
They Live
The Thing (2011)
The Thing (1982)
Thirst
To Catch a Spy
An Uncommon Grace
United 93
Us
Videodrome
The Visit
Village of the Damned
What to Expect When You're Expecting
The Wolfman (2010)
HULU
Once Upon a Time: Complete Series
One Piece: Complete Seasons 9-10 (DUBBED)
27 Dresses
A Good Day to Die Hard
A Knight's Tale
An Education
Bend It Like Beckham
Breaking Up
Chronicle
Conan the Barbarian
The Deep End Of The Ocean
The Devil Wears Prada
Don't Be Afraid of the Dark
Double Platinum
Dragonball: Evolution
Easy Virtue
Evil Dead (2013)
The Experiment
The Good Son
The Grudge 2
Hail Caesar!
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
Johnson Family Vacation
Just Married
Killers
Larry Crowne
The Last King of Scotland
The Lego Movie
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
The Lego Ninjago Movie
Little Fockers
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Melancholia
Moving On
The Omen (2006)
The Possession
Raising Arizona
Robin Hood (2018)
Seven
Simulant
Sin City: A Dame to Kill For
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
The Transporter
Transporter 2
Transporter 3
True Lies
We Bought a Zoo
Wedding Crashers
Wild Hogs
PRIME VIDEO
10 Things I Hate About You
2001: A Space Odyssey
21 Grams
23:59
A Bullet for Pretty Boy
A Force Of One
A Man Called Sarge
A Matter of Time
A Rage to Live (1965)
Abbott And Costello Meet Frankenstein
After Midnight
Alakazam the Great
Alex Cross
All About My Mother
Amazons Of Rome
American Ninja
American Ninja 2: The Confrontation
American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt
American Ninja 4: The Annihilation
Anaconda
And Your Name Is Jonah
Angel Eyes
Apartment 143
April Morning
Are You In The House Alone?
Army of Darkness
As Above, So Below
Back to School
Bad Education
Bad News Bears
Bailout At 43,000
Balls Out
Beer
Behind the Mask
Belly Of An Architect
Berlin Tunnel 21
Bewitched
Billion Dollar Brain
Blow
Body Slam
Born to Race
Bowling For Columbine
Boy of the Streets
Breakdown
Brides of Dracula
Brigadoon
Broken Embraces
Buster
Calendar Girl Murders
California Dreaming
Campus Rhythm
Captain Kidd and the Slave Girl
Carpool
Carry on Columbus
Carve Her Name with Pride
Chasing Papi
Cheerleaders Beach Party
Children Of Men
Child's Play
China Doll
Chrome and Hot Leather
Cocaine: One Man's Seduction
Committed
Conan The Barbarian (2011)
Condor
Confidence Girl
Courage Mountain
Crossplot
Curse Of The Swamp Creature
Curse of the Undead
Cycle Savages
Dagmar's Hot Pants, Inc.
Damned River
Dancers
Danger in Paradise
Dangerous Love
Deep Blue Sea
Defiance
Deja Vu
Desert Sands
Desperado
Detective Kitty O'Day
Detective School Dropouts
Devil
Devil's Eight
Diary of a Bachelor
Dogs
Don't Worry, We'll Think of a Title
Double Trouble
Down The Drain
Dr. Heckyl and Mr. Hype
Dracula
Drag Me To Hell
Driving Miss Daisy
Dust 2 Glory
Edge of Darkness
Eight Men Out
Eight on the Lam
Electra Glide In Blue
Elephant Tales
Europa Report
Evil Dead
Explosive Generation
Extraction
Face/Off
Fanboys
Fashion Model
Fatal Charm
Fearless Frank
Finders Keepers
Flight That Disappeared
Flight to Hong Kong
Fools Rush In
For The Love of Aaron
For The Love of It
For Those Who Think Young
Four Weddings and a Funeral
From Hollywood to Deadwood
Frontera
Fury on Wheels
Gambit
Ghost Story
Gigli
Grace Quigley
Grievous Bodily Harm
Hangfire
Haunted House
Hawks
Hell Drivers
Here Comes the Devil
Hollywood Harry
Honeymoon Limited
Hostile Witness
Hot Under The Collar
Hotel Rwanda
Hugo
I Am Durán
I Saw the Devil
I'm So Excited!
Inconceivable
Innocent Lies
Intimate Strangers
Invisible Invaders
It Rains In My Village
Jarhead
Jeff, Who Lives At Home
Joyride
Juan Of The Dead
Kalifornia
Khyber Patrol
La Bamba
Labou
Lady In A Corner
Ladybird, Ladybird
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde
Legend Of Johnny Lingo
Little Dorrit (Part 1)
Little Dorrit (Part 2)
Little Sweetheart
Lost Battalion
Mama
Mandrill
Masters Of The Universe
Matchless
Meeting At Midnight
Men's Club
Mfkz
Midnight in the Switchgrass
Miss All American Beauty
Mission of the Shark
Mixed Company
Mystery Liner
National Lampoon's Movie Madness
New York Minute
Nicholas Nickleby
Night Creatures
No
Observe and Report
Octavia
October Sky
Of Mice and Men
One Man's Way
One Summer Love
Operation Atlantis
Overkill
Panga
Passport To Terror
Phaedra
Play Misty For Me
Portrait Of A Stripper
Powaqqatsi
Predator: The Quietus
Private Investigations
Prophecy
Pulse
Quinceanera
Raiders of the Seven Seas
Red Dawn (1984)
Red Eye
Red Riding Hood
Red River
Reform School Girls
Riddick
Riot in Juvenile Prison
River of Death
Rocky
Rocky II
Rose Garden
Roxanne
Rumble Fish
Runaway Train
Running Scared
Safari 3000
Season Of Fear
Secret Window
Sense And Sensibility
Sergeant Deadhead
Seven Hours to Judgment
Sharks' Treasure
She's Out of My League
She's the One
Sin Nombre
Sinister
Slamdance
Snitch
Son of Dracula
Space Probe Taurus
Spanglish
Spell
Stardust
Step Up
Sticky Fingers
Stigmata
Sugar
Summer Rental
Surrender
Sword Of The Valiant
Tangerine
Tenth Man
The Adventures Of Gerard
The Adventures Of The American Rabbit
The Assisi Underground
The Bad News Bears
The Beast with a Million Eyes
The Birdcage
The Black Dahlia
The Black Tent
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Legacy
The Bourne Supremacy
The Break-Up
The Cat Burglar
The Chronicles of Riddick
The Clown and the Kid
The Diary of a High School Bride
The Dictator
The Evictors
The Fake
The Family Stone
The Final Alliance
The Finest Hour
The Frog Prince
The Ghost in the Invisible Bikini
The Incredible 2-Headed Transplant
The Invisible Man
The Jewel Of The Nile
The Late Great Planet Earth
The Legend of Zorro
The Little Vampire
The Living Ghost
The Locusts
The Machinist
The Manchu Eagle Murder Caper Mystery
The Manchurian Candidate
The Mask of Zorro
The Mighty Quinn
The Misfits
The Motorcycle Diaries
The Mouse on the Moon
The Mummy (1932)
The Naked Cage
The Night They Raided Minsky's
The Possession
The Prince
The Program
The Ring
The Sacrament
The Savage Wild
The Secret In Their Eyes
The Sharkfighters
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
The Spiderwick Chronicles
The Sum of All Fears
The Winds of Kitty Hawk
The Wolf Man
The Young Savages
Three Came To Kill
Three Kinds of Heat
Through Naked Eyes
Time Limit
To Catch a Thief
Tough Guys Don't Dance
Track of Thunder
Transformations
Transporter 3
Trollhunter
True Heart
Underground
Unholy Rollers
Unsettled Land
V/H/S
War, Italian Style
Warriors Five
We Still Kill the Old Way
When A Stranger Calls
Where the Buffalo Roam
Where the River Runs Black
Wild Bill
Wild Racers
Wild Things
Windows
Woman Of Straw
Young Racers
Zack And Miri Make A Porno
Arabian Nights
Spin City S1-S6
The Wheel of Time Season 2
September 2nd
NETFLIX
Love Again
MAX
The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart
PEACOCK
WWE Payback (English and Spanish)
September 3rd
NETFLIX
Crank
Crank 2: High Voltage
Is She the Wolf? (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES
PEACOCK
Love In the Great Smoky Mountains: A National Park Romance (Hallmark)
Viña del Mar 2023, New Episode (Telemundo)
HULU
The Menu
Ready Player One
September 4th
MAX
Megan Thee Stallion vs Tory Lanez: Five Shots, Season 1
Tough Love With Hilary Farr, Season 2
PARAMOUNT+
Mafia Mamma
PEACOCK
Celebrity Game Face, Season 4, New Episodes (E!)
Chucky, Season 2, 8 Episodes
The Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
When Calls the Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)
HULU
The Banshees of Inisherin
September 5th
NETFLIX
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs -- NETFLIX COMEDY
DISNEY+
All Wet
Trolley Troubles
MAX
My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 11
See It Loud: The History of Black Television
Welcome To Plathville, Season 5
PEACOCK
American Ninja Warrior, Season 15, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck Down Under, Season 2, New Episodes (Bravo)
Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate, New Episode (Bravo)
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
PRIME VIDEO
One Shot: Overtime Elite
September 6th
NETFLIX
6ixtynin9 The Series (TH) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Infamy (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Predators (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Reporting For Duty (BR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Scout's Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Tahir's House (SA)-- NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
9/11: One Day in America (S1, 6 episodes)
The Little Mermaid
I Am Groot (Season 2) – Premiere – All Shorts Streaming
Star Wars: Ahsoka – Episode 4
MAX
Crime Scene Confidential, Season 2
Max
PARAMOUNT+
RENO 911! (Season 7)
The Naked Brothers Band (Seasons 1-3)
PEACOCK
America's Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
HULU
Never Let Him Go: Complete Docuseries
September 7th
NETFLIX
Dear Child (DE) -- NETFLIX SERIES
GAMERA -Rebirth- (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Top Boy: Season 3 (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Virgin River: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES
What If (PH) -- NETFLIX FILM
MAX
Devil's Road: The True Story of Ed and Lorraine Warren
Does Murder Sleep?
Ghost Adventures: Horror at Joe Exotic Zoo
Ghost Brothers, Seasons 1-2
Ghost Loop, Season 1
Halloween Baking Championship, Seasons 1-8
Haunting in the Heartland, Season 1
Kids Halloween Baking Championship
Most Terrifying Places in America, 2 Seasons
Most Terrifying with Jason Hawes, Season
My Horror Story, Season 1
The Dead Files, Season 15B
PARAMOUNT+
Star Trek: Lower Decks (Season 4) premiere
NFL Slimetime (Season 3)
PEACOCK
America's Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)
HULU
The 9/11 Conspiracies: Fact or Fiction
9/11: Escape From the Towers
9/11: Four Flights
9/11: I Was There
9/11: Inside Air Force One
9/11: The Final Minutes of Flight 93
Beyond the Headlines: Black Girl Missing
LA Rams Cheerleaders: Making the Squad 2023: Complete Season 1
My So Called Simple Life: Complete Season 1
Zombie House Flipping: Complete Seasons 3-4
Taurus
PRIME VIDEO
Single Moms Club
September 8th
NETFLIX
A Time Called You (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Burning Body (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 1 (JP) -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Rosa Peral's Tapes (ES) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Selling The OC: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Spy Ops -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
2000s Greatest Tragedies (special)
The Barn Dance
Bin Laden's Hard Drive (special)
Bone Trouble
George W. Bush: The 9-11 Interview (special)
Merbabies
Mickey's Kangaroo
Playful Pluto
Pluto, Junior
MAX
Tiny Toons Looniversity, Season 1
PARAMOUNT+
Dreaming Whilst Black premiere
PEACOCK
Boxed In 2
Project Runway, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Project Runway: After Show, Season 1, New Episodes (Bravo)
HULU
97 Minutes
The Friendship Game
PRIME VIDEO
Sitting in Bars with Cake
September 9th
MAX
Ambient Swim, Season 2
PARAMOUNT+
Basic Instinct 2
PEACOCK
Guiding Emily (Hallmark)
HULU
Mad Max: Fury Road
September 10th
MAX
FLCL: Grunge, Season 4
Love & Marriage: Detroit
Unsellable Houses, Season 4
PEACOCK
Fourth Down and Love (Hallmark)
HULU
Corsage
September 11th
MAX
Halloween Baking Championship, Season 9
The Faking Dead
PEACOCK
The Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
When Calls the Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)
HULU
That's So Raven: Complete Series
September 12th
NETFLIX
Glow Up: Season 5 (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Michelle Wolf: It's Great to Be Here -- NETFLIX COMEDY
The Wolf of Wall Street
PARAMOUNT+
Football Must Go On premiere
PEACOCK
American Ninja Warrior, Season 15, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck Down Under, Season 2, New Episodes (Bravo)
Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Killer Relationships with Faith Jenkins, Season 2, New Episodes (Oxygen)
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
PRIME VIDEO
Inside
Kelce
September 13th
NETFLIX
Class Act (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Freestyle (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM
Wrestlers -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5, 7 episodes)
Raven's Home (S6, 4 episodes)
Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S2, 7 episodes)
Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Premiere
Star Wars: Ahsoka – Episode 5
Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory – All Episodes Streaming
MAX
Donyale Luna: Supermodel
Halloween Cake-Off
Halloween Cookie Challenge
Halloween Wars, Season 1-12
Outrageous Pumpkins, Seasons 1-3
PARAMOUNT+
America in Black (Season 1)
MTV Video Music Awards
PEACOCK
America's Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
HULU
The Other Black Girl: Complete Season 1
FX's Welcome to Wrexham: Season 2 Premiere
The Magic Flute
September 14th
NETFLIX
Barbie – A Touch of Magic: Season 1
Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction (DK) -- NETFLIX FILM
Once Upon a Crime (JP) -- NETFLIX FILM
Thursday's Widows (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
No Demo Reno, Season 3
PARAMOUNT+
Buddy Games (Season 1)
Buddy Games: Spring Awakening
PEACOCK
America's Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)
Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 7, Episode 7
The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)
HULU
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 7
Court Cam: Complete Season 5
Girl in the Closet
Montecito: Dance Wives of California: Complete Season 1
Phrogging: Hider in My House: Complete Season 1
Top Shot: Complete Seasons 1-2
September 15th
NETFLIX
Ancient Aliens: Seasons 6-7
Band of Brothers
Intervention: Season 22
The Pacific
Wipeout Part 1
The Club: Part 2 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
El Conde (CL) -- NETFLIX FILM
Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 7 (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Love at First Sight -- NETFLIX FILM
Miseducation (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Surviving Summer: Season 2 (AU) -- NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Lang Lang Plays Disney – Premiere
Master & Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka – Premiere
MAX
Teen Titans Go!, Season 8C
WB 100th Behind The Shield
PARAMOUNT+
The End of Sex
PEACOCK
Bride of Frankenstein
It Came from Outer Space
The Creature Walks Among Us
Curse of the Werewolf
Dr. Cyclops
Dracula's Daughter
The Evil of Frankenstein
Fast & Furious 6
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Fast X
The Fate of the Furious
Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman
Frankenstein
The Invisible Man Returns
The Invisible Man's Revenge
The Invisible Woman
The Mummy's Curse
The Mummy's Ghost
The Mummy's Hand
The Mummy's Tomb
My Son
Night Monster
Phantom of the Opera (1943)
Phantom of the Opera (1962)
The Raven
Son of Frankenstein
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
The Strange Case of Doctor RX
Werewolf of London
HULU
The Burning Plain
Europa Report
Frontera
The Good Doctor
I Melt With You
Love, Simon
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Robots
Two Lovers
The Wrecking Crew
World's Greatest Dad
PRIME VIDEO
A Million Miles Away
Wilderness
Written in the Stars
September 16th
NETFLIX
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2
MAX
Batwheels, Season 1G
Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan, Season 1B
PARAMOUNT+
48 Hours (Season 36)
PEACOCK
Love Is In The Air (Hallmark)
HULU
Buffaloed
September 17th
MAX
Building Roots
Halloween Wars, Season 13
PARAMOUNT+
60 Minutes (Season 56)
The Gold premiere
PEACOCK
Notes of Autumn (Hallmark)
Sing
September 18th
NETFLIX
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 5 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
MAX
Chico Virtual
Double Cultura
El Carrito
Keep/Delete
La Macana
Thank You, Have A Nice Day
Un Pequeño Corte
PARAMOUNT+
Superpower premiere
PEACOCK
The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
When Calls the Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)
HULU
Bad Axe
Men in Black: International
September 19th
NETFLIX
Kountry Wayne: A Woman's Prayer -- NETFLIX COMEDY
The Saint of Second Chances -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
PARAMOUNT+
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987) (Seasons 1-2)
PEACOCK
American Ninja Warrior, Season 15, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck Down Under, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
The Lego Batman Movie
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
PRIME VIDEO
A Thousand and One
September 20th
NETFLIX
Hard Broken (LB) -- NETFLIX SERIES
New Amsterdam: Season 5
DISNEY+
The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 4 episodes)
PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 5 episodes)
Star Wars: Ahsoka – Episode 6
Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion – Premiere
MAX
Naked Attraction
PARAMOUNT+
Cursed Friends
Pet Sematary (2019)
Average Joe (Season 1)
Ice Airport Alaska (Seasons 2-3)
It's Pony (Season 2)
The Surreal Life (2022) (Season 1)
PEACOCK
America's Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
HULU
I Can See Your Voice: Season 3 Premiere
Name That Tune: Season 3 Premiere
Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)
September 21st
NETFLIX
KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2 (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
Scissor Seven: Season 4 (CN) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Sex Education: Season 4 (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
American Sniper
Blippi Wonders, Season 3
Expedition X, Season 4A
Young Love
PEACOCK
America's Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)
HULU
FX's American Horror Story: Delicate: Part 1 Premiere
Forged in Fire: Complete Season 5 & 9
Sleeping with a Killer: Complete Season 1
The Real SVU: Complete Season 1
UFO Conspiracy: Hunt for the Truth
UFOs: The White House Files
UFOs: Top Secret Alien Files
Sanctuary
September 22nd
NETFLIX
The Black Book (NG) -- NETFLIX FILM
How To Deal With a Heartbreak (PE) -- NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Spy Kids: Armageddon -- NETFLIX FAMILY
MAX
Ed Stafford: First Man Out, Seasons 1-2
Guy's All-American Road Trip, Season 2
Marooned with Ed Stafford
Naked and Marooned with Ed Stafford
Nancy Drew, Season 4
PARAMOUNT+
Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court premiere
PEACOCK
The Continental: From the World of John Wick, Night 1 (Peacock Original)
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
HULU
No One Will Save You: Film Premiere
iHeartRadio Music Festival: Livestream
Law & Order: SVU: Complete Season 24
PRIME VIDEO
Cassandro
Guy Ritchie's The Covenant
September 23rd
MAX
Paris Can Wait
PEACOCK
Haunted Harmony Mysteries: Murder in G Major (Hallmark)
HULU
iHeartRadio Music Festival: Livestream
The Almond and the Seahorse
What's Love Got to Do With It?
September 25th
NETFLIX
Little Baby Bum: Music Time -- NETFLIX FAMILY
MAX
American Masters: Marilyn Monroe: Still Life
Halloween Cookie Challenge, Season 2
Kids Baking Championship: Bloodcurdling Bakes
PEACOCK
The Protégé
The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
When Calls the Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)
HULU
Krapopolis: Series Premiere
September 26th
NETFLIX
Who Killed Jill Dando? (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
MAX
Chopped: Volume 3
Savior Complex
PARAMOUNT+
72 Seconds premiere
PEACOCK
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
The Irrational, Season 1 Premiere (NBC)
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
HULU
Kitchen Nightmares: Season 8 Premiere
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test: Season 2 Premiere
PRIME VIDEO
The Fake Sheikh
September 27th
NETFLIX
Encounters -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Overhaul (BR) -- NETFLIX FILM
Street Flow 2 (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
To Catch a Smuggler (S5, 8 episodes)
Pupstruction: Season 1 (S1, 6 episodes)
Star Wars: Ahsoka – Episode 7
MAX
Crimes Gone Viral, Season 3
PARAMOUNT+
ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks (Season 5)
Survivor (Season 45)
The Amazing Race (Season 35)
PEACOCK
America's Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
HULU
Love in Fairhope: Complete Season 1
September 28th
NETFLIX
Castlevania: Nocturne -- NETFLIX SERIES
Love is in the Air (AU) -- NETFLIX FILM
The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo (MX) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
MAX
Starstruck, Season 3
The Ghost Town Terror, Season 2
PEACOCK
America's Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)
Dino Pops, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)
HULU
The Kardashians: Season 4 Premiere
The Masked Singer: Season 10 Premiere
Snake Oil: Series Premiere
Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story
Rachael Ray's Italian Dream Home: Complete Season 1
Storage Wars: Complete Seasons 1-2
Surviving Marriage: Complete Season 1
They Took Our Child: We Got Her Back: Complete Season 1
The Accountant
September 29th
NETFLIX
Choona (IN) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Do Not Disturb (TR) -- NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Nowhere (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM
Power Rangers Cosmic Fury -- NETFLIX FAMILY
DISNEY+
Marvel Studios Legends – "Variants"
Marvel Studios Legends – "TVA"
Disney's Launchpad (Season 2) – New Shorts Streaming
MAX
Who's Talking To Chris Wallace?, Season 4
PEACOCK
The Continental: From the World of John Wick, Night 2 (Peacock Original)
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
HULU
Hell's Kitchen: Season 22 Premiere
Lego Masters: Season 4 Premiere
RuPaul's Drag Race: Complete Season 10
Sweetwater
PRIME VIDEO
Gen V
September 30th
MAX
Hot Dish With Franco
PEACOCK
Girls Trip
Mystery Island (Hallmark)
WWE – NXT No Mercy (English and Spanish)