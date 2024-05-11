Mad Max Director Addresses Possibly Directing Chris Hemsworth in Thor 5

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga director George Miller addressed the idea of working with Chris Hemsworth on Thor 5. ComicBook interviewed the beloved filmmaker. With all the love his leading man has been showing him lately, we had to ask if he would consider teaming up on one of Hemsworth's other projects. Clearly, the feeling is mutual between the two because Miller gushed about the Thor star's talents. As of now, Thor 5 doesn't have a director. However, fans would absolutely fly through the roof if the Mad Max filmmaker got the chance to handle a big Marvel blockbuster. Check out what he had to say about Hemsworth right here.

"I would work with Chris on anything. I really would. He's a wonderful actor. He's got the full range of all the skills," the director complimented the Marvel star. "I mean, you've got to be athletic, physically. But, you also gotta be athletic emotionally and intellectually to take on these very, ultimately fairly complex, any role really. So, I was very lucky with all my cast and particularly in the way that Anya and Chris matched each other. Particularly towards the end of the month."

Chris Hemsworth Absolutely Loved Working With George Miller

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

Warner Bros. Has been very excited for fans to see Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga this summer. You could say the same for the stars of the film. Back at CCXP, Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor Joy stepped to the stage to talk about their time in the wastelands. The actor looked like he's been having an absolute blast in this movie. The Mad Max director runs a pretty tight ship, if the Thor star's comments are any indication.

"When you do an action film, a lot of the time you're trying different things, you're experimenting, and you're trying to make the sequence as impressive and as big as possible," Hemsworth explained during the CCXP panel. "And you have backups and other options, and that can be exhausting. What was refreshing working with George is that every frame was thought out. Every single frame was necessary; it was servicing the whole. It was part of a grander plan and a message, and so there was no waste.

He would also go on to say, "Everything you see is essential, and means something, and supports the characters' journey, the narrative, the overall arc of the film, and it was exhausting in the best way. All of us showed up and were willing to commit and throw ourselves on the line to service this journey and this film and this franchise that has existed for forty-something years now."

Who do you think will end up directing Thor 5? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!