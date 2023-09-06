Pet Sematary: Bloodlines Rating Teases "Horror Violence"

Pet Sematary has been one of the most beloved horror franchises of all time and even received a reboot, which was released in 2019. The Pet Sematary remake did pretty well at the box office, which kept the rights at Paramount Pictures and allowed them to develop a new film set in the same universe. Paramount+ is getting ready to release Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, and from everything we've seen in the first look photos, it will be another wild ride. Pet Sematary: Bloodlines is also set to debut at the Fantastic Fest horror movie convention, and now we know the film's rating.

What Is Pet Sematary: Bloodlines Rated?

Not much is known about Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, but we finally know what it will be rated. According to the MPAA's Filmratings.com, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines will be Rated R for horror violence, gore, and language. The rating is pretty excellent for a movie in the genre that bodes well for a horror film released on a streaming service.

What Is Pet Sematary: Bloodlines About?

The studio describes the film as follows, "In 1969, a young Jud Crandall has dreams of leaving his hometown of Ludlow, Maine behind, but soon discovers sinister secrets buried within and is forced to confront a dark family history that will forever keep him connected to Ludlow. Banding together, Jud and his childhood friends must fight an ancient evil that has gripped Ludlow since its founding, and once unearthed has the power to destroy everything in its path."

The original Pet Sematary that was released in 1989 starred Fred Gwynne as Jud Crandall; Pet Sematary Two was released in 1992 but wasn't as successful as the first at the box office or with critics. Pet Sematary was out on ice until Paramount dropped a Pet Sematary remake in 2019 that made a whopping $113 million on an insane $21 million budget. John Lithgow played the role of Jud Crandall in the 2019 remake, and Jackson White is set to play a younger version of Crandall in Pet Sematary: Bloodlines.

The movie stars Jackson White (Tell Me Lies), Forrest Goodluck (The Revenant), Jack Mulhern (Mare of Easttown), Henry Thomas (The Fall of the House of Usher), Natalie Alyn Lind (The Goldbergs) and Isabella Star LaBlanc (True Detective: Night Country). Both Pam Grier and David Duchovny are set to have appearances in the prequel.

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines is being helmed by Lindsey Anderson Beer, a screenwriter who is also making her directorial debut. The screenplay was penned by Beer and Jeff Buhler. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian are on board as producers.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Pet Sematary: Bloodlines as we learn them.

What do you think about the rating for Pet Sematary: Bloodlines? Are you excited to see the film when it arrives on Paramount+? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!