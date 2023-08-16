SNL's Please Don't Destroy Movie Debuts First Photos

Saturday Night Live trio Please Don't Destroy's debut feature film, Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain, is premiering on Peacock on November 17th and thanks to new photos, we're getting our first look at the upcoming comedy. Peacock has released four photos from the film from Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy. The photos give just a glimpse of the film, including late-night host Conan O'Brien, who plays Marshall's dad in the film and images of the trio in the woods, as well as a behind the scenes photo with director Paul Briganti and producer Judd Apatow. You can check them out for yourself below.

(Photo: Universal/Peacock)

(Photo: Universal/Peacock)

(Photo: Universal/Peacock)

(Photo: Universal/Peacock)

Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain was originally expected to open in theaters on August 18th, but it was announced earlier this year that it would move back to November and shift to Peacock. The film is also not the only Universal comedy to see a release shift. The R-rated Strays, which stars Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx in its voice cast, is moving from June 9th to Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain's August 18th. It will now open alongside DC's Blue Beetle.

What is Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain About?

According to Peacock, "In Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain, John Goodman narrates the adventure of Ben, Martin, and John, three childhood friends turned deadbeat co-workers, who fend off hairless bears, desperate park rangers (Meg Stalter and X Mayo) and a hypocritical cult leader (Bowen Yang) in the hopes of finding a priceless treasure, only to discover that finding the treasure is the easiest part of their journey. Oh, and Conan O'Brien plays Ben's dad in it. Produced by Judd Apatow (Superbad) and Jimmy Miller (Bad Teacher), the film is written, executive produced by, and starring Martin Herlihy, John Higgins, and Ben Marshall — aka the Please Don't Destroy guys — and directed by Paul Briganti (Saturday Night Live).

Who Are Please Don't Destroy?

Please Don't Destroy is comprised of Marshall, Higgins, and Herlihy and joined Saturday Night Live as writers in Season 47 and has created digital shorts, including viral hits like "Three Sad Virgins" and "Rami Wants a Treat." Unlike many previously released Saturday Night Live movies, Please Don't Destroy (the film) isn't based on a recurring skit, as the members of the troupe generally play themselves in their digital shorts rather than characters as we've seen in previous Saturday Night Live films, like Wayne's World, Coneheads, or MacGruber, the latter of which was the last Saturday Night Live movie to be released over twelve years ago.