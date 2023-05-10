Run Rabbit Run Trailer: Netflix Horror Movie Stars Succession's Sarah Snook

Netflix has released a trailer for its upcoming horror movie, Run Rabbit Run, which will star Succession's Sarah Snook, Lily LaTorre, Damon Herriman (Thai Cave Rescue, The Serpent, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Greta Scacchi (Darby & Joan, Shepherd). In the film, Snook plays a single mother frightened by her young daughter's inexplicable memories of a past identity.

The movie was written by Hannah Kent (The Good People, Devotion, Burial Rites) and directed by Daina Reid (Shining Girls, The Handmaid's Tale, The Outsider). Producers include Sarah Shaw and Anna McLeish (Relic, Partisan, Snowtown).

You can see it below.

Run Rabbit Run was filmed on-location throughout Melbourne, regional Victoria and in South Australia's Riverland region and joins Netflix's growing slate of Australian-made stories including Emmy Award Winning documentary Puff: Wonders of the Reef, hit series Heartbreak High and crime-drama film The Stranger. The upcoming slate includes dramedy series Wellmania starring Celeste Barber, her sellout live comedy special, Celeste Barber – Fine, Thanks, a limited series adaptation of Trent Dalton's iconic Australian novel, Boy Swallows Universe, Jessica Watson biopic True Spirit and returning seasons of Heartbreak High and Surviving Summer.

In Run Rabbit Run, Sarah Snook plays a fertility doctor who believes firmly in life and death, but after noticing the strange behaviour of her young daughter, must challenge her own values and confront a ghost from her past.

The film is executive produced by Nate Bolotin, Maxime Cottray, Nick Spicer and Aram Tertzakian of XYZ Films, Deanne Weir, Olivia Humphrey, Jack Christian, D.J. McPherson, Daina Reid, Sarah Snook, Jake Carter and Katie Anderson.