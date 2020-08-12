Ryan Reynolds Launches MintMobile+ Streaming Service Only Offering One Fan-Favorite Movie

✖

Ryan Reynolds launched MintMobile+, a streaming service offering one fan-favorite movie. So, anyone who has the “service” can now stream Reynolds’ 2003 film Foolproof to their heart’s content. He joked on Twitter that every company seems to have a streaming service these days, and Mint Mobile didn’t want to miss out. The Deadpool star is still having a ton of fun tweaking his new employer as well with the site taking on both a logo and user interface design reminiscent of Disney’s design. However, all the tabs are just different ways to watch the same 80-minute feature. It’s pretty entertaining to see the big star make use of one of his older films like this. For a lot of people, there will be the temptation to boot up the film just to see what a younger version of their favorite actor was like before all the huge roles later.

Reynolds wrote on Twitter, “Every tech company needs a streaming service. So… introducing Mint Mobile +. The world’s most affordable streaming service!”

A lot of fans would like to see Deadpool 3 at some point and are eagerly awaiting word on any news regarding Reynolds’ third film in the franchise. In a recent interview, Rob Liefeld has said that he’s made peace with the fact there might not be another one.

Every tech company needs a streaming service. So… introducing Mint Mobile +. The world’s most affordable streaming service! pic.twitter.com/lSMzeurKp8 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 12, 2020

“You know what? There may not be another Deadpool, and I’m fine," Liefeld explained. “Because I have to live with the fact that I had two amazing experiences, two movies I’m extremely proud of, I love knowing everybody on those movies. I love Ryan [Reynolds], Josh [Brolin], Zazie [Beets], David [Leitch], Tim Miller. All of them. The work they did was fantabulous, those movies are here to stand the test of time. You know, but in the world we live in, nothing is guaranteed. And it takes a lot to make movies. And post-quarantine, it’s weird.”

Comicbook.com also chatted with the creator about the situation with Marvel Studios. "I blame Marvel that that hasn't happened yet," Liefeld told us. "They are the reason it isn't happening. Whatever conundrum or it didn't fit into your master plan, just commission it. Okay, commission it. You know if Frank Frazetta was still around, you would say, 'Frank paint for me. If Ryan isn't making Deadpool 3 right now, that's because Marvel hasn't allowed it to be yet and that's all I'm saying. So, do I have a lot of faith in that system? Dude, I have no idea. So this is where at. I'm not giving you the answers you want. I'm like yeah, yeah. Look if it happens, terrific."

