Scarlett Johansson Backs out of ‘Rub and Tug’ Film Over Trans Character Controversy

Scarlett Johansson has dropped out of the film Rub and Tug, over the controversy of her playing a transgender character.

“In light of recent ethical questions raised surrounding my casting as Dante Tex Gill, I have decided to respectfully withdraw my participation in the project,” the Avengers: Infinity War actress said in a newly released statement to Out.com.

“Our cultural understanding of transgender people continues to advance, and I’ve learned a lot from the community since making my first statement about my casting and realize it was insensitive,” Johansson continued. “I have great admiration and love for the trans community and am grateful that the conversation regarding inclusively in Hollywood continues.”

The film in question is a biopic about the life of Jean Marie Gill, who was born a woman but lived life as a man named Dante “Tex” Gill. Notably, it has been reported that Gill never officially was on record as how he identified, but people close to him said he operated a massage parlor that doubled as a brothel in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania during the 1970s and ’80s, per THR.

In her statement, Johansson went on to note that “according to GLAAD, LGBTQ+ characters dropped 40 percent in 2017 from the previous year, with no representation of trans characters in any major studio release.”

“While I would have loved the opportunity to bring Dante’s story and transition to life, I understand why many feel he should be portrayed by a transgender person, and I am thankful that this casting debate, albeit controversial, has sparked a larger conversation about diversity and representation in film,” she added.

“I believe that all artists should be considered equally and fairly. My production company, These Pictures, actively pursues projects that both entertain and push boundaries,” Johansson’s statement concluded. We look forward to working with every community to bring these most poignant and important stories to audiences worldwide.”

In the wake of her statement, many have taken to social media to comment on Johansson’s decision.

To exhibit the spirit of generosity I earnestly want to see more of, I am going to take Scarlett Johansson at her word that she listened to feedback, realized that despite her intentions this was going to cause harm, and made the right decision to step down. Well done. — Jen Richards (@SmartAssJen) July 13, 2018

“Wow, ScarJo has stepped down. Let’s hope studios will finally *get* that audiences demand inclusive casting because it should happen BEFORE it gets to the point of protest,” one person tweeted, while someone else said, “it feels pretty f—ing awesome that someone finally listened. speaking out, getting angry, making our perspectives heard does make a difference.”

At this time there is no word on where producers plan to go from here, but there seems to be a good chance that they may look for a transgender actor to play the role of Tex.

