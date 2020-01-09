Sense8 Actor Confirms Role in The Matrix 4

With an official release date already set and production nearing its start, the hype train for the fourth Matrix movie has already left the station. Fans of the Wachowski’s other work will be excited to know that they’re bringing in yet another of the stars of their recent work with the addition of Sense8 actor Max Riemelt to the cast of the new The Matrix. Riemelt made the announcement himself on his social media channels, posting a photo of the infamous green code from the series and labeling it a “#newmovie” that he’s working on. Check out the post below.

Riemelt took on the role of thief and safecracker Wolfgang Bogdanow in the Wachowski’s Netflix TV series, appearing in all twenty four episodes of the show including its finale and Christmas special. Primarily appearing in German films and television for his career, this will mark Riemelt’s Hollywood debut. Though it remains to be seen what his role in the film will end up being, he joins a stellar cast that will include other franchise newcomers like Watchmen‘s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Iron Fist alum Jessica Henick, Mindhunter‘s Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, and his Sense8 co-star Toby Onwumere. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss will also reprise their roles from the original trilogy as Neo and Trinity.

Co-director of the original films Lana Wachowski will direct the new sequel which she co-wrote with frequent collaborators David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon. Production is scheduled to begin in February of this year, primarily shooting in Chicago under the working title of “Project Ice Cream.”

“We could not be more excited to be re-entering the Matrix with Lana,” Chairman Toby Emmerich said in a statement when The Matrix 4 was announced. “Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe.”

“Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends,” Wachowski said.

Warner Bros. has the Untitled Matrix Film currently scheduled for release on May 21, 2021. The film is also scheduled to open against another major Keanu Reeves movie, John Wick: Chapter 4. In the end it remains to be seen if this Reeves double feature will happen at all, but we can all dream.

(H/T Vital Thrills)