Todd McFarlane Comments on Jamie Foxx Spawn Casting

The live-action Spawn reboot took one giant step toward becoming a reality today, as it was announced that Jamie Foxx would be portraying the fan-favorite comic book character Al Simmons, a.k.a. Spawn.

Todd McFarlane, who first created the character in the 1990s, will be writing and directing the upcoming film, while Jason Blum serves as producer.

ComicBook.com reached out to McFarlane following the news of Foxx’s casting earlier today, and he couldn’t be more excited about what’s to come for the Spawn franchise.

“As superhero and comic book movies continue to prosper and multiply, I am hoping that we can add to this growing list with a film that presents this genre with a different slant to the storytelling,” McFarlane told us. “This upcoming R-rated dark story is my acknowledging that many of Spawn’s fan base has grown older over the course of the character’s existence. I hopethis direction will be a change of pace from the norms of the big blockbuster films.The presence of both Jamie Foxx as Spawn and Blumhouse Productions (Get Out, Split, Insidious, Purge) will bring a ton of proven experience to the project.”

When speaking with Deadline ahead of this today’s announcement, McFarlane noted that he had Foxx in mind for the role the entire time he was writing the film.

“Jamie came to my office five years ago, and he had an idea about Spawn and we talked about it,” McFarlane said. “I never forgot him, and when I was writing this script, you sort of plug people in, and he was my visual guy and I never let go of him. When I got done and my agents and everybody was talking about what actor, I said, I’m going to Jamie first and until he says no I don’t want to think about anyone else because I’ve never had anyone else in my head. Luckily, he hadn’t forgotten either. I said, ‘hey, I’m back to talk about Spawn again, and he was like, let’s do it.’”

Foxx echoed those sentiments, saying he’s humbled by the chance to bring Spawn to the big screen.

“A few years back I flew out to Arizona to meet the man behind one of the most incredible comic book characters in the universe… Todd McFarlane,” said Foxx. “He was taken aback when I told him with the enthusiasm of a young child that more than anything I wanted to put my name in the hat to embody his beloved character Spawn…. I told him no one would work harder than me if given the opportunity… well… the opportunity is here!! I’m humbled and ready to transform… and to top things off the young Jason Blum is lending his brilliance to the project! Time to be great!!!! #Spawn.”

