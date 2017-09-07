Star Trek Into Darkness Spoiler: Peter Weller’s Character Revealed

One of the big mysteries about Star Trek Into Darkness has been exactly who Peter Weller is playing. Last month, Comicbook.com speculated on who we thought Peter Weller might be playing, and it turns out that we were right. In the Star Trek Countdown to Darkness prequel comic book, Robert April makes a brief reference to his first officer and closest friend Alex Marcus. When Robert April violated the Prime Directive, it was his first officer Alex Marcus who covered for him and told everyone that he was dead. We speculated that since Alice Eve plays Carol Marcus in Star Trek Into Darkness that it was likely that Alex Marcus was somehow related to her. We also speculated that Alex Marcus was Carol Marcus' father, and that Peter Weller looked about the right age to be playing Alice Eve's father. Now, the Brazilian website Judao, which has seen a 38 minute preview of Star Trek Into Darkness, has officially revealed that Peter Weller plays Admiral Marcus. Now, here's an even bigger potential spoiler. If Peter Weller is Admiral Alex Marcus, then could Benedict Cumberbatch's character actually be Robert April, who has aged backwards so no one immediately recognizes him.