Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Star Ayo Edebiri Expresses Excitement Over Jackie Chan in the Film

Ayo Edebiri is having a pretty eventful year with her roles in The Bear Season 2, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and landing a role in Marvel Studios' upcoming Thunderbolts movie. The Bear Season 2 has already premiered, and it was released to record-breaking numbers for Hulu. Now Edebiri is moving on to her next release with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Paramount Pictures will release Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem in a few weeks, and Edebiri is voicing the iconic April O'Neil. The actress was recently doing the press tour for the film before the SAG-AFTRA strike went into effect, and she got the chance to talk with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, who asked which of the voice actors from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem she was excited or nervous to meet.

"Jackie Chan," Edebiri revealed us in an exclusive interview. "Jackie Chan easily. He's literally one of my favorite people ever. What's that based on? Almost nothing. Just movies he's been in. I was so excited when I found out he was Splinter and he's so good in the movie. Just iconic like character of cinema, like from Hong Kong movies, like the action movies to like Rush Hour. He's a genius to me. And I'm like I'm saying like and um so much just thinking about Jackie Chan. Uh I lost the ability to speak just remembering that Jackie Chan is a real human being who I'm somehow gonna share credits with."

What is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem About?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem marks the latest movie in the long-running media franchise, and a new reboot for four turtle brothers. Seth Rogen produced the movie, and lends his voice to its huge ensemble cast. In the film, the titular heroes venture out into the real world after years of living isolated in the sewers. Though they try to be recognized as normal teenagers by their heroics, a crime syndicate with an army of mutants makes everything more difficult for them and threatens their plans for joining society. The voice cast for the film includes Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, and Brady Noon as Raphael. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem includes a slew of celebrities as well like Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil, Jackie Chan as Splinter, Seth Rogen as Bebop, John Cena as Rocksteady, Ice Cube as Superfly, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem opens in theaters on August 2nd.

Editor's note: This interview was conducted prior to the SAG actors' strike.