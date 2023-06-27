The Bear Season 2 Sets Hulu Record After Four Days

Word of mouth is a powerful thing, with FX and Hulu's The Bear carrying its momentum into Season 2 and becoming an even more monumental hit. The second season of the restaurant dramedy debuted on Hulu this past week, with all 10 episodes releasing on the service at the same time. According to Hulu, The Bear Season 2 has debuted to massive numbers, rising high above the first season's release and setting a new record for FX.

Hulu announced on Tuesday that The Bear's viewership over its first four days has topped the first season by more than 70%. The release from Hulu also indicated that this second season of The Bear has delivered the biggest opening ever for an FX series on the streaming service. These big numbers go alongside rave reviews, with The Bear Season 2 earning a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 92 on Metacritic.

What Is The Bear About?

Here's the official synopsis for The Bear from FX and Hulu:

"The Bear follows Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop – The Original Beef of Chicagoland – after a heartbreaking death in his family. A world away from what he's used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother's suicide. The Bear is about food, family, the insanity of the grind, the beauty of Sense of Urgency and the steep slippery downsides. As Carmy fights to transform both The Original Beef of Chicagoland and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveal themselves as his chosen family."

The second season of The Bear focuses on a transformation of the restaurant. Carmy, Sydney, and Richie attempt to turn their sandwich shop into a new, much more popular establishment. This requires them to strip the entire place down to its bones and rebuild it from the ground up.

The Bear Season 2 Cast

Jeremy Allen White stars in The Bear as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto. Ayo Edebiri stars alongside White as Sydney Adamu while Richard "Richie" Jerimovich is played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

The series also stars Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colon-Zayas, and Matty Matheson. Edwin Lee Gibson, Oliver Platt, and Molly Gordon appear in recurring roles. The new season includes appearances from Jon Bernthal and Will Poulter.

Have you been watching The Bear Season 2 on Hulu? What do you think of the new episodes? Let us know in the comments!