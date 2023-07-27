Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Launches on Rotten Tomatoes With Near-Perfect Score

The latest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, Paramount's new animated feature Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, has debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a near-perfect score. So far, there are only 30 critics' scores accounted for -- but among those, only one review is negative, giving the film a 97% positive score on the review-aggregation site. The movie, which features highly stylized animation inspired by movies like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, isn't getting the same ecstatic responses that Barbie and Oppenheimer did last week, but given the binary nature of Rotten Tomatoes, a 3- or 4-out-of-5 star review is as good as something designating the movie a bona fide masterpiece.

There isn't quite enough reviews yet for the movie to become "certified fresh" -- that requires 80 Tomatometer critics, including 5 top critics, for wide-release movies. But it seems likely to happen, since it would have to drop hard and fast to end up below 75% at this point.

In ComicBook.com's review, Evan Valentine gave the movie 3 stars out of 5, saying, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem has its problems and it's certainly not within striking distance of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. However, it does justify this new take on the Turtles while also giving old and new fans quite a bit to enjoy should they venture to theaters to take in this animated enterprise."

According to the film's official synopsis, "In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O'Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them."

Teenage Mutans Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem stars Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, and Brady Noon Raphael. The cast also includes Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, John Cena as Rocksteady, Jackie Chan as Splinter, Ice Cube as Superfly, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Seth Rogen as Bebop, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem opens in theaters on August 4th.