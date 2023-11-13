The Abyss 4K Special Edition Coming to Theaters for One-Night-Only Event

Filmmaker James Cameron pushed the limits of water-inspired adventures and cinematic techniques with record-breaking projects like Titanic and Avatar: The Way of Water, but longtime fans know that it all goes back to his 1989 film The Abyss, which is returning to theaters for a one-night-only event in December. What makes the screening so exciting is that the last release of the film on home video was in the DVD format two decades ago, with the film failing to get either an HD or 4K upgrade until now, with Cameron teasing that the technical upgrade was in the works for years. After first screening earlier this year at Beyond Fest, fans around the world can now revisit the underwater classic, with a home video release likely also being on the way. The Abyss special edition returns to theaters on December 6th.

"If you haven't seen the film before, this is the way to experience it. And if you have, you'll be seeing the film I actually set out to make, with some big surprises not seen in the original release version," Cameron shared in an announcement video. "I hope you'll take advantage of seeing The Abyss, my first ocean film, back in theaters."

The film itself is described, "In this underwater sci-fi adventure written and directed by James Cameron, a nuclear sub mysteriously sinks and a private oil rig crew, led by foreman Bud Brigman (Ed Harris), is recruited to join a team of Navy SEALs on a search and rescue effort. The group soon finds themselves on a spectacular life-and-death odyssey 25,000 feet below the ocean's surface, where they find a mysterious force that could either change the world -- or destroy it. The Abyss stars Ed Harris, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, and Michael Biehn."

In addition to the film being a seminal dramatic and special-effects experience in its own right, The Abyss marks one of the more significant examples of a movie earning drastic changes from its original version to its theatrical release, with this special edition being nearly 30 minutes longer than what was released in theaters. Not only will audiences get formerly deleted scenes inserted back into the narrative, but the entire conclusion of the film is drastically different from the theatrically released narrative.

The Abyss special edition lands in theaters on December 6th.

