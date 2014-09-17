The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 Trailer Premiering Monday, September 15, Two Teasers Released

Lionsgate has released two sneak peeks for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 trailer, which will be released on Monday, September 15, 2014. Lionsgate has not revealed exactly what time the trailer will be released yet.

In the first teaser, Katniss reaches out and picks up a white rose, while a voiceover from President Snow says, "Miss Everdeen, it's the things that we love most that destroy us."

In the second teaser, Katniss and Gale quickly raise up their bows, and they point them in the direction of someone who is off-camera.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 cast includes Jennifer Lawrence (Katniss Everdeen), Josh Hutcherson (Peeta Mellark), Liam Hemsworth (Gale Hawthorne), Woody Harrelson (Haymitch Abernathy), Elizabeth Banks (Effie Trinket), Julianne Moore (President Coin), Philip Seymour Hoffman (Plutarch Heavensbee), Jeffrey Wright (Beetee), Sam Claflin (Finnick Odair), Jena Malone (Johanna Mason), with Stanley Tucci (Caesar Flickerman), and Donald Sutherland (President Snow)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 is scheduled to be released on November 21, 2014.