The Lion King Tops Box Office, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Scores Tarantino’s Biggest Opening Day

The Lion King will atop the box office for the second weekend in a row. The film earned $22.3 million on Friday and is headed towards a $76.7 million second frame. The Lion King is a CGI remake of Disney’s animated classic of the same name, featuring superstar voice talents like Donald Glover and Beyonce Knowles-Carter.

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood will open in second place. The film earned $16.9 million on Friday, Tarantino’s biggest opening day ever. It’s headed towards $41 million in its first weekend. The film takes place in the 1960s as TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) as they try to navigate a Hollywood that’s changing and leaving them behind.

Spider-Man: Far From Home will move into third place. The latest Spider-Man adventure set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe earned $3.3 million on Friday. It will earn another $11 million over the weekend, bringing its domestic total to $344 million. The film is the first Spider-Man movie to make $1 billion worldwide.

Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming. Peter heads to Europe on a class trip with Ned (Jacob Batalon), MJ (Zendaya), and the rest of their class. The trip becomes less of a vacation and more of a work trip when Spidey is called in by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to team up with Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) and investigate mysterious elemental creatures popping up across the continent.

Toy Story 4 moves into fourth place. After earning an estimated $2.9 million on Friday, the animated feature will take in another $9.7 million in its fifth weekend in North America, bringing its box office total to $395 million domestic.

1. The Lion King

Week Two

Friday: $22.3 million

Weekend: $76.7 million

Total: $351.9 million

Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny on the plains of Africa. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother — and former heir to the throne — has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is soon ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. Now, with help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba must figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.

The Lion King is directed by Jon Favreau and stars the voices of Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Billy Eichner, John Kani, John Oliver, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, and James Earl Jones.

2. Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Opening Weekend

Friday: $16.9 million

Weekend: $41 million

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood visits 1969 Los Angeles, where everything is changing, as TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore. The ninth film from the writer-director features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age.

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, Timothy Olyphant, Julia Butters, Austin Butler, Dakota Fanning, Bruce Dern, Mike Moh, Luke Perry, Damian Lewis, and Al Pacino.

3. Spider-Man: Far From Home

Week Four

Friday: $3.3 million

Weekend: $11.8 million

Total: $344 million

Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!

Spider-Man: Far From Home is directed by Jon Watts from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The film stars Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, J. B. Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, and Jake Gyllenhaal.

4. Toy Story 4

Week Six

Friday: $2.9 million

Weekend: $9.7 million

Total: $395.5 million

Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang embark on a road trip with Bonnie and a new toy named Forky. The adventurous journey turns into an unexpected reunion as Woody’s slight detour leads him to his long-lost friend Bo Peep. As Woody and Bo discuss the old days, they soon start to realize that they’re worlds apart when it comes to what they want from life as a toy.

Toy Story 4 is directed by Josh Cooley from a screenplay by Andrew Stanton and Stephany Folsom. The film features the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Madeleine McGraw, Christina Hendricks, Keanu Reeves, Ally Maki, Jay Hernandez, Lori Alan, and Joan Cusack.

5. Crawl

Week Three

Friday: $1.1 million

Weekend: $3.9 million

Total: $31.3 million

When a massive hurricane hits her Florida town, young Haley ignores the evacuation orders to search for her missing father, Dave. After finding him gravely injured in their family home, the two of them become trapped by the rapidly encroaching floodwaters. With the storm strengthening, Haley and Dave discover an even greater threat than the rising water level — a relentless attack from a pack of gigantic alligators.

Crawl is directed by Alexandre Aja from a screenplay written by Michael and Shawn Rasmussen. The film stars Kaya Scodelario and Barry Pepper.

6. Yesterday

Week Five

Friday: $843, 000

Weekend: $3 million

Total: $63.3 million

Jack Malik is a struggling singer-songwriter in an English seaside town whose dreams of fame are rapidly fading, despite the fierce devotion and support of his childhood best friend, Ellie. After a freak bus accident during a mysterious global blackout, Jack wakes up to discover that The Beatles have never existed. Performing songs by the greatest band in history to a world that has never heard them, Jack becomes an overnight sensation with a little help from his agent.

Yesterday is directed by Danny Boyle, written by Richard Curtis, and stars Himesh Patel, Lily James, Ed Sheeran, and Kate McKinnon.

7. Aladdin

Week Nine

Friday: $759,000

Weekend: $2.6 million

Total: $345.7 million

A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney’s 1992 classic, Aladdin is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future.

Aladdin is directed by Guy Ritchie, written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney’s animated feature of the same name. The film stars Will Smith; Mena Massoud; Naomi Scott; Marwan Kenzari; Navid Negahban; Nasim Pedrad; Billy Magnussen; and Numan Acar.

8. Stuber

Week Three

Friday: $485,000

Weekend: $1.7 million

Total: $20.1 million

When a mild-mannered Uber driver named Stu (Kumail Nanjiani) picks up a passenger (Dave Bautista) who turns out to be a cop hot on the trail of a brutal killer, he’s thrust into a harrowing ordeal where he desperately tries to hold onto his wits, his life and his five-star rating.

Directed by Michael Dowse, this action-comedy from 20th Century Fox also stars Iko Uwais, Natalie Morales, Betty Gilpin, Jimmy Tatro, Mira Sorvino and Karen Gillan.

9. Annabelle Comes Home

Week Five

Friday: $482,000

Weekend: $1.5 million

Total: $69.7 million

Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren lock the possessed doll in the artifacts room in their house. But when the doll awakens the room’s evil spirits, it soon becomes an unholy night of terror for the couple’s 10-year-old daughter, her friends and their young baby sitter.

Annabelle Comes Home is written and directed by Gary Dauberman. The film stars Mckenna Grace, Madison Iseman, Katie Sarife, Patrick Wilson, and Vera Farmiga,

10. The Farewell

Week Three

Friday: $430,000

Weekend: $1.4 million

Total: $3.6 million

Billi’s family returns to China under the guise of a fake wedding to stealthily say goodbye to their beloved matriarch — the only person that doesn’t know she only has a few weeks to live.

The Farewell is written and directed by Lulu Wang and stars Awkwafina, Tzi Ma, Diana Lin, Zhao Shuzhen, Lu Hong, and Jiang Yongbo