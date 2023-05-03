The White Lotus Star Turned Down Role in Midsommar

HBO recently released a pretty eventful season of The White Lotus that featured a bunch of new cast members and featured Theo James. The White Lotus has made itself a major event series at HBO, with fans watching the events of the series week after week. HBO's hit series always features a star-studded cast, and one of those cast members just so happens to be Haley Lu Richardson. Richardson has been involved in a ton of projects and has been up for even more. But it seems that the actress has turned down some major roles, including Ari Aster's Midsommar. Richardson recently revealed Backstage that she actually turned down auditioning for a role in the A24-produced film.

"I had actually done Split, I think, a year or two before," Richardson said. "And I was like, I don't want to do another disturbing movie right now."

Who Starred in The White Lotus Season 2?

In addition to the returning Coolidge and Gries, Season 2 of The White Lotus starred Aubrey Plaza, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Beatrice Grannò, Meghann Fahy, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Simona Tabasco, and Leo Wood. Mike White executive produces the series alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine. Currently, there's not word on if any of the stars from the show's second season will be coming back.

Haley Lu Richardson Also Auditioned for Batgirl?

This Marvel audition isn't the only superhero role that Richardson revealed didn't pan out for her, as she previously shared that she auditioned to play Barbara Gordon / Batgirl in DC's now-cancelled Batgirl movie.

"It was exciting regardless, and I did get a nice little personal email from J.K. Simmons out of it, which was really nice," Richardson told The Hollywood Reporter last year. "Getting the role would've been pretty cool, but I told myself that his email meant more to me than getting the role. So I tried, but I'm not Batgirl at the end of the day. I'm trying to think of what freaking superhero I can play now because aren't they all done already? Haven't they all been made?"

"I never auditioned with him," Richardson continued. "I did a tape and then a meeting and then one with the directors. So I actually never met J.K., but I did receive that nice little note from him, which made me feel really good. So I didn't get to do any of the fun stuff. I just had to do sh-tty auditioning. But it would be pretty fun to explore something like that, and it would also be fun to figure out how to ground a comic book."

The first two seasons of The White Lotus are now streaming on HBO Max.

What do you think about Haley Lu Richardson's comments? Would you like to see The White Lotus star in more things? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!