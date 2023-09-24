Timothee Chalamet Suits Up as Nightwing in DCU Fan Art

DC Studios has been hard at work developing their upcoming movie slate that James Gunn and Peter Safran are shepherding, and fans are eagerly awaiting to find out who the new Batman and Robin will be. Andy Muschietti will be helming The Brave and the Bold, seeing a new Bruce Wayne/Batman and even Damian Wayne as Robin. Gunn has previously hinted at the Bat-Family appearing in the DCU in some shape or form, and it would make sense for them to appear in The Brave and the Bold. One artist seems to think Timothee Chalamet (Dune) would be the perfect actor to play Nightwing in the DCU and even created a design to back that idea up.

Timothee Chalamet Nightwing Fan Art

An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle of @Horrific.Heroics created a concept that shows off of Chalamet could look as Nightwing in the DCU. In the fan art, Chalamet sport his iconic hair and wears the characters classic costume. While we don't know if we will be seeing Nightwing in the DCU for sure, this fans art definitely should hype up fans of the character. You can check out the fan art below.

What is on DC Studios Upcoming Slate?

Back in January, Gunn and Safran unveiled their DC slate and it was filled with a ton of titles that consisted of things like Creature Commandos, Waller, Superman: Legacy, The Authority, Booster Gold, Lanterns, The Brave and the Bold, Paradise Lost, Swamp Thing and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

